INDEPENDENCE — A rapid search to find a new city manager is underway. How rapid? The due date was early this week for applications from recruiting firms capable of seeking candidates who would be “a good fit” for Independence.
Fine-tuning exactly what that phrase actually means, in a professional sense, is a task now before city councilors. But some assignments for the job already have been announced by the man whose shoes need filling, former City Manager Tom Pessemier. He listed several new proposals during the month leading up to his exit.
An analysis of the plans unveiled by Pessemier include four seemingly behind-the-scenes undertakings that just now have come into public light.
1. It’s time for a new bridge over Ash Creek at Chestnut Street. The extension of Chestnut Street, which was listed as a low priority in the city’s recent Transportation System Plan (TSP), is necessary, Pessemier stated at the city council meeting held in early November.
“Developers are potentially avoiding (the area) because of the cost,” he added. When the housing tract on land west of 7th Street first was proposed several years ago, it was recommended that builders bear at least part of the financial burden for a new bridge. Instead, a vacant field remains behind a barrier at the end of Chestnut Street, on the property nearest the creek.
It’s become increasingly important to offer “another way for people to get out” to 13th and 16th streets, and to relieve traffic on Monmouth Street, Pessemier told the councilors.
A new thoroughfare highlighted in the TSP, which would expand Mountain Fir Drive east-west all the way through town as a new “southern arterial,” could provide that route – but it has an estimated price tag of $9 million. In contrast, extending Chestnut Street with a bridge is likely to cost only about $2 million, Pessemier explained. And money anticipated from the federal infrastructure funds might be available for that, he suggested.
At the December meeting of the Ash Creek Water Control District (ACWCD), engineer Todd Whitaker was asked about the role of ACWCD board in evaluating this part of the waterway for bridge-building. That portion of the creek is outside the purview of the ACWCD, Whitaker said.
2. A “Vertical Housing Overlay Zone” is in the works. At the same city council meeting in which he detailed the need for the Chestnut Street Bridge, Pessemier shared plans for a new zone downtown. He predicted that the concept would be submitted in the near future by Shawn Irvine, the city’s economic development director, and Fred Evander, the city’s planning manager. However, he urged that an outside consultant be brought in to review the concept.
The “Vertical Housing Overlay Zone” would encourage housing units to occupy upper floors of commercial buildings. Though that’s already in place now for some of the buildings downtown, the example Pessemier cited was “Osprey Point,” which currently is being built on C Street; It features what’s being billed as “luxury apartment homes” above the first floor. However, the new zone hopefully will mean increased affordability on some upper levels, Pessemier stressed.
In the new zone, which would exclude Independence Landing, floors dedicated by the developer to affordable housing could receive a 20% reduction in property taxes for 10 years, Pessemier explained. “I definitely think this is something we should take a look at,” he said.
The proposal reflects a priority in the city’s recent 2040 Vision Plan, which calls for establishing diverse living choices for “different incomes, ages and lifestyles” that can be accomplished by “innovative new housing types.”
3. A grants coordinator is coming aboard, in a new staff position. Adding an individual to the city who can help elicit and manage the flow of grants will help Independence seek more outside money, Pessemier predicted.
In the past, the city has excelled at clinching grants. However, exploring more sources of federal and state money is a goal that Pessemier said he’d like to see vigorously pursued. During the pandemic, he described grant money as a way take a bite out of the likelihood of mounting city expense for infrastructure demands, due to deferred capital improvements that now are scheduled to take place over the next few years.
For example, five years ago the city undertook a “pavement census” that showed many of its streets had fallen into varying degrees of disrepair. The civil engineering firm that conducted the report at the time, Portland-based Pavement Services Inc., forecast that the original estimate of about $8 million would increase to $11 million by the end of this year.
Some of the work has been done – Main Street in front of the Independence Civic Center has been newly paved – but certain street connections remain without the recommended reconditioning.
4. The new city manager will see the Urban Renewal District start to pay off. If this year is a good guide, the income from property taxes within the city’s urban renewal district, which includes a swath of the city that encompasses the downtown area, should soon reach the capacity to start repaying the debt there, Pessemier said.
This year, taxes from within this special district – in the amount of $897,581 – were generated, according to records from the Polk County Tax Assessor’s Office. The level is almost high enough to begin handling the entire debt payment of the Urban Renewal Agency, Pessemier affirmed.
Last year, a debt of nearly $9 million was reported to the Urban Renewal Agency, which is the agency that the city council becomes when asked to conduct business on behalf of the city’s urban renewal district. Much of the debt was accrued during the Independence Landing project, according to past reports to the district.
For years, the district has operated with a deficit, but soon the debt load is expected to be met with tax revenue that equals the amount of annual payments, Pessemier reiterated. Now that the Independence Landing Apartments are open and occupied, property taxes are coming in – and they should increase when Osprey Point is completed, he said. “We are just about at that time,” he said.
