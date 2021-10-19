POLK COUNTY — Property tax bills are on the way, and owners will probably notice an increase in the amount they have to pay, according to a report from the Polk County Assessor’s Office.

Assessor Valerie Patoine has certified the 2021-22 tax roll, and Diana Leslie, the county tax collector, will mail out the statements today (Oct. 20). Taxes are due on Nov. 15.

Patoine said the overall assessed value in Polk County grew by 4.5% to $7.08 billion. The total amount of taxes, special assessments, fees and charges to be collected for all districts in Polk County is approximately $111.2 million for the 2021 tax year, an increase of 5% over the $105.9 million in 2020.

Patoine said that the law allows for a 3% increase in a property’s assessed value each year, which could then cause an increase in the property taxes.

“The primary reason a property’s taxes may change more or less than the 3% is due to changes in a taxing districts bond repayment requirements and/or new local option levies,” Patoine said.

There are urban renewal districts operating within the cities of Salem, Dallas, Independence and Monmouth.

“From these combined urban renewal districts, $4,404,939 in taxes will be collected from the Division of Tax and Levies that goes towards urban renewal projects,” Patoine said.

The breakdown of the total is $2,674,346 for Salem; $240,208 for Dallas; $897,581 for Independence and $592,804 for Monmouth.

Did you know?

Measure 5, a Constitutional amendment approved by Oregon voters in 1990, is still in effect. This amendment created a permanent limitation on property taxes of $10 per $1,000 of real market value for general government services and $5 per $1,000 of real market value for education services. Measure 5 reductions amounted to a $228,216 loss in property tax revenues for the taxing districts this year, primarily for education services. This amount is slightly down from last year’s revenue loss of $235,806.

When looking at the values portion of the tax statement, the real market value is the value the assessor believes your property would sell for on the open market as of Jan. 1, 2021. The assessed value is the value used to calculate your taxes. The assessor encourages property owners to take this opportunity to review tax statements for accuracy of information, such as the correct ownership, mailing and location address. If there are any questions or changes needed, contact the assessor’s office at 503-623-8391.

If you disagree with the real market value the assessor has placed on your property, you are encouraged to contact the assessors office at 503-623-8391 to have your value reviewed, free of charge, prior to filing an appeal. The assessor has seen the majority of value differences resolved during the value review process. Once this review is completed and the property owner still does not agree with the value placed on their property, they can find instructions on the back of the tax statement on how to appeal to the local Board of Property Tax Appeals.

If you have questions about where to pay your taxes or how to pay your taxes, call the Tax Office at 503-623-9264.