Our skin needs special care to keep healthy and requires protection from the elements, especially the beautiful sunny weather we are experiencing!

Function of skin

Skin serves as a protective, waterproof covering for our entire body. Skin is our first line of defense against bacteria and other invasive organisms. It gives our body signals about temperature, pain, pleasure and pressure, and helps cool us when we are getting too warm.

It does so much for us, how can we protect our skin?

Minimize exposure to ultraviolet rays

Lowering your risk for sunburns and the potential of skin cancer from repeated exposure to UV rays is a smart idea. Limiting time in the sun; wearing sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher, sunglasses, high-coverage clothing and hats; and spending time in the shade during peak times of exposure to UV rays is always in style. Consult your health care provider before applying sunscreen to children younger than 6 months.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also points out that no sunscreen is completely waterproof, so be sure to reapply regularly.

Take special care

Do you have someone in your life who was treated for skin cancer? Someone with sensitive skin? People with light-colored hair and eyes can also be more sensitive to sun exposure no matter their skin color, though lighter skin tones are more prone to burning. They need to be very careful and even double up skin protection when afternoon rays are fierce.

Soak it up

Hydration is also important — inside and out. During times of elevated temperatures, our bodies lose water quickly through sweating — much faster than you might expect. Drinking adequate amounts of non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated liquids is a must.

Moisturizing lotions, sprays and sunscreens also keep skin supple and fight off itching. This is important because cracked, dry skin and scratching can create openings where infection takes hold.

