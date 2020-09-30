Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — The people protesting daily at Highway 99W and Main Street in Monmouth had planned to continue through the end of summer, but now will go through the election.

“Things keep happening,” said Carol McKiel, who started the protest on June 1 in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. “Every week there is another incident in which a person of color or Black or indigenous person is assaulted or killed because of the color of their skin.”

The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on May 25 sparked nationwide and global protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

Protesters often have hand-made signs at this and other protests that list the names of other Black people who have been killed by police, including Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, 26, was shot by police at least eight times while she was in her home in Louisville on March 13. After a grand jury decision last week, no officers were charged in her killing.

The protesters in Monmouth include families and people of all ages.

Jim Beaird-Leeper, 89, has been there almost every day.

“There is racism in this county, in this city, and we all have to step up and acknowledge it and change it,” Beaird-Leeper said. “It needs to be preached from the pulpit, government offices and businesses.”

Beaird-Leeper, who has lived in Monmouth for 60 years, says he did not participate in the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

“I was too busy raising a family,” he said. “But I feel guilty about it.”

His children know that he is protesting now.

“They’re all even proud of their old man,” he said.

As Beaird-Leeper was talking with a reporter from the Itemizer, a man who was driving a truck on Highway 99W slowed down to yell at the protesters, “F*** you! You f***ing morons!”

About 15 minutes later, someone yelled from a different truck, “Black lives are f***ing gay, you f***ing n*****s!”

Monmouth resident Nancy Jimenez has participated on and off and has family who regularly participate.

“As we’re holding these signs, sometimes people will shout stuff and flip us off,” Jimenez said.

Still, she comes when she can, she said.

“It’s just helping show support for equality,” Jimenez said. “We as Latinos see a lot of racism here — even in stores, just from other customers.”

Jimenez said they’re there for all races.

“We just want equal rights for everybody,” she said.