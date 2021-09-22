WEST SALEM — A Salem man faces second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges following a shooting in West Salem.

On Sept. 14 at approximately 11:35 a.m., the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot wound at 3403 Belvedere St. NW in West Salem. Upon arrival, Polk County deputies discovered Ryan Muniz, of Keizer, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and had succumbed to his injuries.

Deputies located Johnathan Gonzales-Salcido, 24, of Salem, who had fled the scene on foot, on Hidden Valley Drive NW. Gonzales-Salcido matched the description of the suspect provided to the deputies on scene. A deputy noted Gonzalez-Salcido was pushing a lawn mower down Hidden Valley in an attempt to mislead deputies as to his involvement in the incident. Gonzalez-Salcido was detained at the location and eventually taken into custody and transported to the Polk County Jail, where he was lodged on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He remain in custody on no bail and will appear in court next on Nov. 4.

During the investigation, detectives learned Muniz and Gonzalez-Salcido were employed by R & R Tree Service and working at the residence on Belvedere when the shooting took place in the backyard. The investigation is ongoing to determine the motive for the shooting.

The PCSO said R & R Tree Service was extremely helpful and appreciated their quick response and openness during the investigation.

Anyone with information surrounding this event or involved persons are encouraged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The PCSO was assisted by the Salem Police Department, Monmouth Police Department, Grand Ronde Tribal Police, Independence Police Department and Keizer Police Department K9 unit, Dallas Police Department and the Marion County Search and Rescue.