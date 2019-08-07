PSWCD brings science to the Polk County Fair

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District will make science fun at the Polk County Fair starting Thursday.

“They do some really cool stuff over there. I think every day they’ve got something else going,” said Polk County Fair Manager Tina Andersen.

You can even “soil your undies” in a creative experiment.

PSWCD staff will teach a chapter of Project Learning Tree’s “Forest, Worms and Birds, OH MY” called “Soil your Undies” that has people use a pair of all-cotton underwear to test soil health.

If after a certain amount of months the cotton is eaten away, you know the microbes in your soil are doing their job.

That is just one of the fun demonstrations fairgoers will find at the PSWCD Activity Tent, shared with Polk County OSU Extension near the playground at the fair.

People can experiment with smoothie recipes with “bicycle blender/rethink your drink,” which just as the name implies, has you mixing your drinks by peddle power.

In Nature Ball Terrariums you can create a hanging plant ball and learn about how plants clean the air, soaking up carbon dioxide to produce oxygen.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Chintimini Wildlife will give a birds of prey demonstration at the tent.

There’s plenty more to learn at the tent, including how to start your own bee hive, so be sure to check it out when you are at the fair.

“They’ve got stuff going all day, every day, and that’s all free for kids and adults,” Andersen said.

The Activities Tent is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on all three days of fair.