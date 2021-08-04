Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Thursday, Aug. 5

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Finance Committee — 9 a.m. via Zoom video conference. Call for details, 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Monday, Aug. 9

Dallas School Board — 6:30 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594.

Falls City City Council — 6 p.m., Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St. 503-787-3631.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Personnel Committee — 5 p.m. via Zoom video conference. Call for details, 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Polk County Board of Commissioners work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Independence Heritage Museum Commission — 4 p.m., Independence Heritage Museum, 112 S. Third St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Monmouth Library Advisory Board — 7 a.m. Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Board — 6 –7:00 p.m. at Illahee Vineyards. Regular meeting and executive session. Call for details, 503-623-9680, ext. 110