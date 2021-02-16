Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Policy Committee — 1 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Monmouth Arts and Culture Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Independence Parks and Recreation Board — 6 p.m. Independence Civic Center, third floor, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Monday, Feb. 22

Independence Library Board — 4 p.m., Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Dallas School Board — 2:30 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Independence City Council — 7:30 a.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Monmouth Senior Advisory Board — 1 p.m., Monmouth Senior Center, 180 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Policy Committee — 1 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.