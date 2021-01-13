Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Monmouth Library Advisory Board — 7 p.m., Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m.. Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Board Meeting — 6 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Policy Committee Meeting — 1 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Thursday, Jan. 14

Polk County Fire District No. 1 Board — 6 p.m., Central Station 90, 1800 Monmouth St., Independence. 503-838-1510.

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Dallas City Council — 7 p.m., Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas. 503-831-3502.

Monmouth City Council — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

