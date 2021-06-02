Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Wednesday, June 2

Monmouth Historic Commission — 6 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Thursday, June 3

Central School District Board of Directors — 6:30 p.m., Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence.

Independence Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Dallas City Council — 7 p.m., Dallas City Hall, 187 SE Court St., Dallas. 503-831-3502.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Finance Committee — 9 a.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Monday, June 7

Independence Heritage Museum Commission — 4 p.m., Independence Heritage Museum, 112 S. Third St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Monmouth Library Advisory Board — 7 p.m., Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Personnel Committee — 5 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Tuesday, June 8

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Board & Budget Committee — 6 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.