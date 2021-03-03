Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Wednesday, March 3

Monmouth Historic Commission — 6 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m. Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Policy Committee — 1 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

The Willamette Health Council Board of Directors — 2 p.m., via Zoom video conference. To participate go to: https://willamettehealthcouncil.org/events.

Thursday, March 4

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Finance Committee — 9 a.m. via Zoom video conference, call for details – 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Dallas Cemetery District — 9:30 a.m., Dallas Cemetery Office, 2065 SW Fairview Ave., Dallas. 503-623-5757.

Monday, March 8

Falls City City Council — 6 p.m., 320 N. Main St., Falls City. 503-787-3631.

Dallas School Board — 6:30 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Personnel Committee — 5 p.m. via Zoom video conference, call for details – 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Tuesday, March 9

Independence City Council — 6:30 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m. Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Wednesday, March 10

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Polk Soil and Water Conservation District annual meeting — 5 p.m., via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.