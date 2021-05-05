Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Wednesday, May 5

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Thursday, May 6

Monmouth Budget Committee — 6:30 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Dallas Cemetery Board — 9:30 a.m. Dallas Cemetery Office, 2065 S.W. Fairview Ave.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Finance Committee — 9 a.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Monday, May 10

Dallas School District Budget Committee — 6 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594.

Dallas School Board — 7 p.m.. Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594.

Falls City City Council — 6 p.m., Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St. 503-787-3631.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Personnel Committee —5 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.

Tuesday, May 11

Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Monmouth Budget Committee — 6:30 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Independence City Council — 6:30: p.m. Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St., Independence. 503-838-1212.

Wednesday, May 12

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Board and Budget Committee — 6 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.