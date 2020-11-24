Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Monmouth City Council — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9:00:00 AM Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Monmouth Historic Commission — 6 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.