Wednesday, Oct. 6
Monmouth Historic Commission — 6 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Monmouth Planning Commission — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 Warren St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
The Willamette Health Council — 2 p.m. via Zoom web video/conference call. https://willamettehealthcouncil.org/events.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Finance Committee — 9 a.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.
Monday, Oct. 11
Dallas School Board — 6:30 p.m., Dallas School District office, 111 SW Ash St., Dallas. 503-623-5594.
Falls City City Council — 6 p.m., Falls City Community Center, 320 N. Main St. 503-787-3631.
Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Personnel Committee — 5 p.m. via Zoom video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.
Central School Board — 6:30 p.m., Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 5th St S. 503-838-0030.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Polk County Board of Commissioners work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Independence Heritage Advisory Board — 5:30 p.m., Independence Civic Center, 555 S. Main St. Independence. 503-838-4989.
Monmouth Library Advisory Board — 7 a.m. Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Monmouth Parks and Recreation Board — 7 p.m., Volunteer Hall, 144 S. Warren St., Monmouth. 503-838-0725.
Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.
Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Board — 6 p.m. Via ZOOM video conference. 503-623-9680, ext. 110.
