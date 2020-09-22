Editor’s Note: Public Agenda is a listing of upcoming meetings for governmental and nongovernmental agencies in Polk County. To submit a meeting, send it at least two weeks before the actual meeting date to Itemizer-Observer via email (ionews@polkio.com).

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District, Policy Committee Meeting — 1 p.m. via Zoom video conference, call for details – 503-623-9680, ext. 110

Thursday, Sept. 24

Monmouth-Independence Networks Board of Directors — 7:30 a.m., Henry Hill Education Support Center, 750 S. Fifth St., Independence. 503-837-0700.

Tuesday, Sept. 29

Polk County Board of Commission work session — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, BOC office, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Polk County Board of Commissioners — 9 a.m., Polk County Courthouse, first floor conference room, 850 Main St., Dallas. 503-623-8173.

Polk Soil & Water Conservation District, Policy Committee Meeting — 1 p.m. via Zoom video conference, call for details – 503-623-9680, ext. 110