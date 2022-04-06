Polk County Public Health is asking residents to provide feedback to guide the future of the program by participating in the 2022 Marion and Polk County Community Health Survey. Take a 15-minute survey to help inform the Marion-Polk Community Improvement Plan (CHIP). The survey is available in English, Spanish, Russian and Marshallese.
The survey is online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MarionPolk/HealthSurvey2022.
