On May 10, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook, seeking the public’s help in apprehending a fleeing motorcyclist.
On May 15, they hit paydirt.
The PCSO sought the public’s assistance to identify the driver or plate of a motorcycle that was involved in a reckless driving and elude incident. Around 1:50 p.m. their dispatch center received a driving complaint regarding a newer white motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed and swerving in and out of the lanes of travel, or “splitting traffic,” on Highway 22 headed eastbound towards Salem.
The motorcycle made its way into Dallas, where law enforcement spotted it and attempted to stop it. The motorcycle took off at a high rate of speed out Kings Valley Highway and went back onto Highway 22. Deputies attempted to catch up to the motorcycle. However, due to the speeds and danger to other drivers, they were unable to conduct a stop. The motorcycle was last seen eastbound on Highway 22 near Greenwood Rd.
The driver of the motorcycle appeared to be a male wearing a black helmet and a black baggy sweatshirt/jacket with a light colored graphic on it.
After a tip, the PCSO were able to arrest and lodge the alleged driver from this vehicle elude.
The sheriff’s office thanked everyone for their help.
“Community 1, mayhem 0!! ****mic drop****” they wrote on their Facebook page.
