DALLAS — The city of Dallas narrowed down its list of city manager candidates to four, and you can meet them on Monday at the Dallas Civic Center.

A meet-and-greet reception will be held at the center, 945 SE Jefferson St., Dallas, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Comment cards will be available. The Dallas City Council and panels of community members and city staff will interview the candidates on Tuesday.

The council hopes to hire and have a new city manager in place by September.

The finalists are:

C. Scott Andrews, of Atlanta, Georgia

Andrews has 16 years of experience in city administration, currently serving as the assistant city administrator of Smyrna, Georgia, a city of 60,000 people, since September 2017. Before that post, he was the economic development director for the city of Sugar Hill, Georgia, from April to September 2017. Andrews held three positions with the city of Temple Terrace: Recreation leader (2003-2005); facility manager (2005-2009); and recreation supervisor (2009-2014).

Andrews has a doctorate in education, organizational leadership from Argosy University (2015); a master’s degree in public administration from Strayer University (2008); and a bachelor of science in business management (2007).

Todd S. Bodem, of Monterey, California

Bodem has about 20 years experience in city and county government for several agencies in Minnesota and California.

He’s most recently worked in city government for Sand City, Calif., as the city administrator from October 2014 to October 2018. Currently, he is working on short-term assignments as the management specialist for Monterey County’s Resource Management Agency.

Bodem served as the interim city manager for the city of Blue Earth, Minn., from June to October 2014. From August 2011 to June 2014, he was city administrator city of Big Lake, Minn., and was the county administrator for the Waseca County in Minnesota from March 2010 to February 2011. Bodem also served as a city administrator from the cities of Jordan, Minn., Belle Plaine, Minn., and Red Lake Falls, Minn.

Bodem has a master of arts degree in urban and regional studies, Minnesota State University; and bachelor of arts degree in local and urban affairs, St. Cloud State University.

Keith Campbell, of Stayton

Campbell has 13 years of local government experience in Oregon and Kansas. He currently works as the city manager of Stayton. He took that job in February of 2014.

Before Stayton, he served as the city clerk in Shawnee, Kansas, from November 2010 to December 2013. From May 2006 to November 2010, he was the deputy county clerk in Douglas County, Kansas.

Campbell has a master’s degree in public administration from University of Kansas (2008) and bachelor of science in business administration from University of Kansas (1998).

Brian Latta, of Junction City

Latta has more than 13 years of local government experience. He’s now the city administrator for Harrisburg. He’s held that position since May 2013. From February 2008 to May 2013, Latta worked as an associate planner for the city of Corvallis. He was a planner for Clark County from August 2006 to February 2008.

Latta has a bachelor of science in geography from Brigham Young University (2004) and a master of science in geography from Oregon State University (2012).