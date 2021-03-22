Public Notice and Notice of Public Hearing The City of Falls City is eligible to apply for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant from the Oregon Business Development Department.

Community Development Block Grant funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The grants can be used for public facilities and housing improvements, primarily for persons with low and moderate incomes. Approximately $12 million will be awarded to Oregon non-metropolitan cities and counties in 2021. The maximum grant that a city or county can receive is $2,500,000. The City of Falls City is preparing an application for a 2021 Community Development Block Grant from the Oregon Business Development Department for Wastewater system improvements project in order to upgrade the system and address serious compliance issues within the City of Falls City, Polk County, Oregon.

It is estimated that the proposed project will benefit at least 500 persons, of whom 53.77% will be low or moderate income. A public hearing will be held by the Falls City Council at 6:00 pm on the 29 th of March 2021 via Zoom. The link and phone number are on the City of Falls City website at www.fallscityoregon.gov. The purpose of this hearing is for the City Council to obtain citizen views and to respond to questions and comments about: community development and housing needs, especially the needs of low- and moderate-income persons, as well as other needs in the community that might be assisted with a Community Development Block Grant project; and the proposed project. Written comments are also welcome and must be received by March 29, 2021 at Falls City, City Hall, 299 Mill Street, Falls City, Oregon 97344. Both oral and written comments will be considered by the City Council in deciding whether to apply. The location of the hearing is accessible to persons with disabilities.

Please contact Jamie Ward at 503-787-3631 if you will need any special accommodations to attend or participate in the meeting. More information about Oregon Community Development Block Grants, the proposed project, and records about the City’s past use of Community Development Block Grant funds is available for public review at City Hall during regular office hours. Advance notice is requested.

If special accommodations are needed, please notify Jamie Ward at 503-787-3631 so that appropriate assistance can be provided. Permanent involuntary displacement of persons or businesses is not anticipated as a result from the proposed project. If displacement becomes necessary, alternatives will be examined to minimize the displacement and provide required/reasonable benefits to those displaced. Any low- and moderate-income housing which is demolished or converted to another use will be replaced