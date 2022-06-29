Restaurant Inspections

Editor’s Note: Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.
Momiji Sushi Bar & Restaurant, 1211 NW Edgewater St., West Salem, Inspection Date: June 7 – Score: 100
The Grove Coffee House, 116 Main St., Independence, Inspection Date: June 1 – Score: 95 - Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food has not been consumed within the required time period or is not properly date-marked.
Westside Taphouse And Growler Fill, 1594 Edgewater St. NW Ste 110 Salem, Inspection Date: June 1 – Score: 97 - Hand towels or a hand drying device is not provided at the handwashing sink.
El Pique Mobile 2, 289 E Ellendale 401 Dallas, Inspection Date: June 1 – Score: 100 – No violations
West Valley Hospital, 525 SE Washington St Dallas, Inspection Date: May 31 – Score: 100 – No violations
Lucky Dragon Restaurant, 101 Polk Street Independence, Inspection Date: May 27 – Score: 92 – Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures; the premises is not maintained free of insects (ants)
Hong Kong Restaurant, 325 Main St., Dallas, Inspection Date: May 26 – Score: 100 – No violations.
Lunitas Mexican Food, 365 E. Ellendale Ave., Dallas, Inspection Date: May 25 – Score: 100 – No violations
New Morning Bakery, 219 SW 2nd St., Dallas, Inspection Date: May 25 – Score: 95 – Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination.
Figaro’s Pizza West Salem, 1216 NW Wallace Road, West Salem, Inspection Date: May 25 – Score: 95 - Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures.
Washington St. Steakhouse & Pub, 141 SW Washington, Dallas, Inspection Date: May 25 – Score: 100 – No violations
Cafe 22 West, 5172 Salem Dallas Hwy Salem, Inspection Date: May 24 – Score: 95 – Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures
Coffee Shop Wou, 345 Monmouth Ave., Monmouth, Inspection Date: May 20, Score: 100 – No violations
High Octane, 180 Main Street Monmouth, Inspection Date: May 19 – Score: 97 – Hand towels or a hand drying device is not provided at the handwashing sink
Grillin’ In The Name of..., 87 Main St., Independence, Inspection Date: May 19 – Score: 97 – A handwashing sink is not accessible for employee use at all times, is used for purposes other than handwashing or is not operated properly.
Green Villa Barn & Garden, 3215 Independence Highway, Independence, Inspection Date: May 17 – Score: 100 – No violations
Subway, 560 Wallace Rd NW, West Salem, Inspection Date: May 13 – Score: 100 – No violations
B’s Buzz, 11065 W. Perrydale Road Loop, Amity, Inspection Date: May 13, Score: 100 – No violations
