Editor’s Note: Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.
BG’s Bar-b-que, 189 Pacific Highway, Monmouth
Inspection Date: April 30
Score: 90 – Cooked beef and turkey stored in the Bev-Air Refrigerator is at 49F, mayo at 48F, Bev-Air Refrigerator not below 41F; foodhandler is cleaning utensils and equipment in the prep sink with wash water and then air drying, no sanitizer is being used to sanitize.
Brew Coffee and Tap House II, 1320 Edgewater St., West Salem
Inspection Date: April 28
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Burger King, 434 East Ellendale Ave., Dallas
Inspection Date: May 4
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Café 22 West, 5172 Salem Dallas Highway
Inspection Date: May 18
Score: 92 – kitchen sanitizer residual less than 50 PPM; no consumer advisory on the menu for undercooked or rare steaks that are served in the establishment.
Cachet Bakery and Tamales Shop, 1105 Wallace Road, West Salem
Inspection Date: April 22
Score: 95 – Domestic refrigerator (Amana) is at 48F, olives, mayo and tamales are at 48F.
Chef Andre, 154 S. Main St., Independence
Inspection Date: May 19
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Dorm Food – WOU, 345 N. Monmouth Ave., Monmouth
Inspection Date: May 11
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Figaro’s Pizza Independence, 1216 Wallace Road, Independence
Inspection Date: April 29
Score: 100 – no priority violations
GrainStation Brew Works — Monmouth, 220 N. Pacific Highway, Monmouth
Inspection Date: May 4
Score: 97 – Spicy beef gravy in a container in the walkin is at 125F after a half hour of cooling, container is not shallow, may not cool down to 70F within the first hour of cooling.
Hong Kong Restaurant, 325 Main St., Dallas
Inspection Date: May 3
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Independence Cinema, LLC, 450 S. 2nd St., Independence
Inspection Date: April 9
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Indy Commons, 154 S. Main St., Independence
Inspection Date: May 19
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Ixtapa Dallas, Inc., 1320 SW Fairview Ave., Dallas
Inspection Date: May 3
Score: 94 – Beverage container in the kitchen on the prep counter has no lid; prep unit cutting board has food stains – not clean.
James2 Community Kitchen, 565 Lacreole, Dallas
Inspection Date: April 8
Score: 95 – Several cartons of raw eggs are on the same shelf as the ready to eat burrito shells and cheese in the maxx cold reachin refrigerator.
Jersey Mikes, 555 Edgewater St. NW, West Salem
Inspection Date: April 5
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Karma Coffee Bar and Bakery, 1062 Main St., Dallas
Inspection Date: May 10
Score: 100 – no priority violations
La Hacienda Real III, 475 Taggert Dr., West Salem
Inspection Date: April 28
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Los Dos Amigos, 1349 Monmouth St., Independence
Inspection Date: April 29
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Mendi’s Pizza Parlor, 1695 Monmouth St., Independence
Inspection Date: April 16
Score: 97 – A glass of soda is sitting on the prep table – no lid and straw
Mira Mar Mexican Restaurant, 119 E. Ellendale, Dallas
Inspection Date: May 5
Score: 97 – Handwashing sink in the kitchen is covered by a pot over the sink – not accessible at all times.
Northwest Senior & Disability Services, 817 Church St., Dallas
Inspection Date: April 14
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Quench, 101 SW Court St., Dallas
Inspection Date: May 14
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Rick’s Place Coffee Pushcart, 123 E. Main St., Monmouth
Inspection Date: April 4
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Starbucks Coffee, 1124 Wallace Road NW, West Salem
Inspection Date: April 21
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Starlite Lanes, 394 Main St., Dallas
Inspection Date: April 21
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Subway, 1554 Edgewater St., West Salem
Inspection Date: April 7
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Taco Bell, 200 W. Ellendale Ave., Dallas
Inspection Date: April 20
Score: 100 – no priority violations
Tony’s Place, 127 Court St., Dallas
Inspection Date: May 7
Score: 100 – no priority violations
West Valley Taphouse, 957 Main St., Dallas
Inspection Date: April 16
Score: 100 – no priority violations
