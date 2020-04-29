Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — The Dallas City Council declined to increase the public safety fee charged with water bills in the city and used to pay for two firefighters and two police officers.
City Manager Brian Latta outlined a proposal to increase the fee on a sliding scale calculated each year to cover the true cost of the four employees and add two firefighters that are currently paid for with a federal grant.
Water system users are charged a flat fee of $2.59 for police officers and $2.36 for firefighter/paramedics each month. The fee was approved in 2018.
“Every year we will be able to, as part of the budget process, calculate the amount of fees needed for the two employees in the police department and the two employees in the fire department and determine what their costs would be at the end of the fiscal year,” Latta said. “We would then propose the fee to cover those costs and that would be approved and adopted as part of the annual budget.”
Latta said shortly after he was hired as the city manager, he took a closer look at the fee, and discovered that the portion paying for fire department staff was not adequate to pay for the positions. He said part of the problem was the fee was paying for two fire captain positions, not firefighter/paramedics as was the intent of the fee.
He fixed that problem by placing the captains’ salaries back in the fire department budget. Now the fee is enough to pay for the firefigther/paramedics, but may not be for long. He said the fee doesn’t account for employees getting raises over time.
“The public safety fee, which is a flat fee established by ordinance, will not follow those expenditure increases,” Latta said.
A second proposal is to include two firefighter positions now partially paid for with a federal grant. The three-year grant gradually decreases the amount it pays and ends after three years, leaving the city to pay for or eliminate those positions.
Latta asked the council to consider adding those positions to the fee. The proposal would increase what is now a $4.95 fee to $7.83 next fiscal year, $8.18 the following year and $9.84 in the third year.
He added that the need to raise the fee is just one part of the fiscal problem Dallas faces. Latta said the city’s general fund — the pot of money that pays for public safety, library, the Dallas Aquatic Center, parks, economic development and other services — doesn’t have enough revenue to cover operating costs.
“The general fund is not healthy right now,” he said. “It’s really heading towards a cliff, and we need to divert the direction that we are heading so that we can maintain services, so that we can provide all the services that we do today.”
City staff was given a task of cutting $1.1 million from the budget to make up the deficit by reducing materials and services spending, cutting three positions and paying off debt in the general fund. That still left $212,000 to cut. The public safety fee increase would have added $70,000 to the budget, reducing that amount to $142,000.
“The fact is that the revenues that we bring in do not cover our operating expenditures. That is a long-term problem that needs to be fixed. We are making some recommendations this year to get us in the right direction. More work is yet to be done,” Latta said. “If the public safety fee is not something the council will support, that just means there’s more work and more reduction or creative ways to try to find revenue.”
The majority on the council decided not to support the fee increase.
Councilors Kelly Gabliks and Bill Hahn were in favor of implementing a sliding scale to ensure the true cost of the positions was charged, but other councilors believed raising the fee would violate a promise the council made when the fee was adopted.
“I absolutely agree that our services are important. That, I think, is not up for discussion. But with this fee originally, we had so many meetings for this with the public. We said this will be the fee,” said Jennie Rummell, the council president. “I feel like part of this is our failing to look forward that the cost would increase. If we are looking at making this a sliding scale, that should have been the discussion from the beginning. There was so much push back on this fee, that I think it’s a horrible idea to raise it at all.”
Councilor Terry Crawford suggested that if the city needed more revenue, to implement a fee on non-public safety services, such as the aquatic center.
Councilor Jackie Lawson agreed with both Rummell and Crawford.
“I think we have to be able find the funding somewhere else,” Lawson said. “I understand and appreciate the strenuous task it was for staff to come up with $200,000 to cut from the budget when we already thought it was meager and down to the bone. I don’t know where that answer is going to come from.”
Latta said expenditure cuts could come from anywhere in the budget. He said the budget committee, which meets this week, will look at all parts of the city’s spending plan to find ways to balance revenue and expenditures.
“It’s a complex problem that we are dealing with,” he said. “I’m understanding what the councilors are saying as far as finding another source of revenue. There are other options, but the other options are limited to finding another source of revenue, asking your citizens to pass the money through a local option levy or some form of tax payment, or reducing services. That’s really what it boils down to.”
