Itemizer-Observer
The Polk County administrator is expected to make his final recommendation to the Board of Commissioners this week which Public Safety Levy option to send to voters in the spring for renewal.
Greg Hansen told the commissioners Nov. 23 he’s hosted ongoing meetings, taking input from the Public Safety Levy Committee, Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton, District Attorney Aaron Felton and Polk County Circuit Judge Norm Hill. Their discussions narrowed the possibilities down to bring one of three choices to the commissioners to move forward with – a smaller levy that would cut the sheriff’s office by one patrol deputy, a “status quo” option that would renew the levy at the current rate, or a larger levy that would add additional prosecutors and staff in the DA’s office.
“I’m probably leaning toward scenario two, status quo,” Hansen told the commissioners. “If you were to ask me for a recommendation right this second, I’d probably go with 49.5 cents per $1,000, go at a five-year levy and do it this May election, 2023. I wasn’t ready to do that right at this time.”
While the date to bring the levy before voters is still months away, Hansen explained there are several deadlines the county must meet before then once the ball starts rolling:
- Dec. 7 - Internal staff recommendation. Take questions from commissioners and choose to modify recommendation or not.
- Feb. 15 - Board of Commissioners public hearing on local option tax, at the latest.
- Feb. 22 - Last meeting prior to delivering levy to county clerk.
- Feb. 25 - Provide County Clerk with staff information to allow her to go through advertising process for public input and modification.
- March 16 - Deliver final measure to County Clerk.
- May 16 – Hold election.
“Getting my recommendation early will give you time to make modifications or hold public information forums as desired,” Hansen explained. “And we’d probably work with the sheriff and DA on those public information outreaches if that’s the direction you want to go.”
Hansen then went into detail of the three options. He called option one the “Status quo, minus one.” The levy would reduce the current staffing by one in the Sheriff’s Office. Hansen said this option would keep the levy under 50 cents per $1,000 and uses assumptions that assessed value growth will average 4%. He added that currently, in the last four or five years, the county has been nearer to 5% growth rate.
“That is not a number I would want to guarantee in my calculations,” Hansen said. “In the last 20 years, we’ve been as low as a little less than 2%, and we’ve been as high as 5.5%. So, I picked 4, which is the 3% with a one percent growth range. We have enough cushion that if real market value comes down 10-15%, we’ll still be going with assessed value if it crashes like it did in 2008, we’ll probably be nearer the 2.5% to 3%.”
With those given numbers, Hansen said going with one less body in the sheriff’s office, the county could probably set the rate at 47.5 cents per $1,000 rate with the understanding it will need to probably be reauthorized again in four years if this measure was successful.
Hansen added if, over the levy’s lifetime, for whatever reason, assessed value grew above 5%, the commissioners would not have to levy the full amount.
“If it’s growing at less than 4%, we may not have to modify the levy, per se, but look at other cost-saving measures. Because my belief has always been, for Polk County, if we’re going to go out for a levy, keep the promise of what the levy is going to do,” Hansen said.
Scenario two, or the “status quo levy,” would essentially retain numbers from the amount authorized in 2019, Hansen said. The total cost goes up because there’s one additional patrol member in that number.
“We can pick either 49.5 cents or 50 cents per $1,000. I would go with 49.5 and urge to reauthorize after every four years,” Hansen said.
He added Sheriff Garton prefers the status quo amount with all the staffing levels, considering all the dollar values.
“Ideally, if you asked him if he would like to have more bodies, he would probably say yes. But taking everything into consideration, he’d like it to remain status quo,” Hansen explained. “Then if there’s growth in the general fund, add an FTE (full time equivalent) through the natural process rather than through the levy.”
Option two represents a 7-cent increase over the current levy while keeping it under the 50-cent threshold.
Scenario three represented an ideal staffing level as envisioned for the DA’s office, adding an additional three district attorneys and one additional support staff per attorney – an increase from the current level of five to 11. Hansen said this would increase the levy to 59 cents per $1,000.
“You might be able to get by with 58.5 cents,” he said, however, adding “it’s a number that is probably unrealistic for you to propose to the voters. And probably unrealistic to get passed.”
Hansen said the fiscally responsible path for the DA’s office would be to go with the “Status Quo” option then add additional staff as needed through the county’s general fund.
Regardless of which option he brings before the commissioners, Hansen said a lot of unknowns remain in the levy process.
“There is going to be PERS increase probably before we go out for this. We’ll probably get those numbers near the end of December. We’re in pretty good shape with the labor unions. I know the number there at least for the next four years. So that’s positive,” Hansen said.
Hansen said the county’s general fund is about $34 million, with about two-thirds going toward the Sheriff’s Department and its related functions, including dog and marine patrols, the jail and regular patrol. Another chunk goes toward the DA’s office, which includes prosecution, victim’s unit, medical examiner and support enforcement, Community Corrections and Community Service. So about $22 million total between the two offices.
The Public Safety Levy was originally passed in 2015 to fill in the gaps for the two department’s growing expenses.
“This levy doesn’t come close to covering the cost of those programs,” Hansen explained. “We’re going to generate approximately $4 million and we’re going to be putting it in with the $22 million. We utilize a majority of our general fund, property tax rate, supporting these programs. Some of these programs generate some money, such as community corrections.”
Hansen added the levy has become a small but necessary portion of the county’s general fund and public safety system.
“When we didn’t have this levy, we were on a collision course to having a very poor public safety system. Because we didn’t have the funds to cover 24-hour patrol, we didn’t have the ability to do a lot of the things we were used to,” he said. “We said at that time, this was not a one-time levy. To maintain a level of service our permanent tax rate isn’t enough to maintain that, and we would be coming back for a reauthorization almost every four or five years.”
Hansen added this levy request to voters should not come as a surprise to voters.
“We’ve never stated we’re one or two and done. We’ll be stating we’re in the third round of public safety levy,” he said.
While Board Chair Lyle Mordhorst stated he leaned toward Hansen bringing forth scenario two, neither Commissioners Craig Pope nor Jeremy Gordon were ready to state their opinion on the record yet before Hansen made his official recommendation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.