INDEPENDENCE — When Library Manager Robin Puccetti took the job at the Independence Public Library, she thought she’d be staying a few years, not nearly 34.
Though she had her degree, jobs in her field were hard to come by in the mid-1980s in northern California, where she grew up, she said.
“There were very few openings and many people with years of experience looking for jobs,” Puccetti said.
A friend saw the ad for the position in Independence.
“I applied and was asked to come up to an interview,” Puccetti said. “I almost didn’t make it because the flooding was so bad, both in California and here, that I almost couldn’t get here.”
She made it. And got the job.
Independence was an incredibly welcoming community and she felt at home very quickly, she said.
She rented a house, sight-unseen, in Monmouth for a few months before moving to Independence.
“When I arrived in Independence, everything was still done manually,” Puccetti said. “People were still writing their numbers on the card in pocket in the back of the book.”
And though there was reciprocal borrowing between local libraries, it used to take a couple of weeks to find out if a book was available.
“Now it’s instantaneous,” Puccetti said.
The library started automating their system in 1987, shortly after she arrived. The project was already in the planning process when she got the job.
“Our tools changed drastically over the years,” Puccetti said. “We still provide the same services, but we use very different tools now.”
She said the library can offer more to the community now, for example science, technology, engineering, art, math kits for checkout.
They’re also open nine more hours a week than they were in 1986.
She said the city “has always been very good about allowing me to dabble in a variety of areas.”
“I enjoy grant writing and we’ve been able to enhance library services through a number of those grants over the years,” Puccetti said.
The first one she wrote was to do some local history work, and there have been a variety since then, she said.
“We added VHS tapes in Spanish very early on,” Puccetti said. “Those are early successes and really allowed us to grow our Spanish-language services.”
They’ve also provided public access to the maker space at Henry Hill through a grant.
“We’ve done lifelong learning both enhancing our nonfiction large print collection and programming for seniors,” she said. “Over the years there’ve been a wide variety of things we’ve been able to enhance and then incorporate into just our normal operating. It’s a great way to demonstrate that something will be used and is needed.”
One thing that hasn’t changed in the three decades Puccetti has led the library is the “awesome library staff” and “amazing library users,” she said.
“We’ve grown,” Puccetti said. “The community is more than double the size, but it is still a very welcoming community.”
Puccetti is set to retire on Tuesday, but she’ll still be part of Independence.
“Luckily there are lots of opportunities to be involved in the community, so I expect I will still see a fair number of folks,” she said. “But I will very much miss the library users.”
Puccetti will start the new year a retiree, but already has some goals set.
“I do quite a bit of dog agility,” she said. “So my immediate plans will be traveling to a number of dog agility shows. I have a very talented border collie.”
She’s referring to 6-year-old Jewel.
“I would really like to qualify for nationals this year for USDAA,” she said. “It’s on the West Coast this year. We have not yet qualified. Hence, I’m going to a number of trials in the next few months.”
Puccetti has been watching United States Dog Agility Association competitions for a long time and started competing in 2016.
She also plans to do some traveling and see more of her family in California without being in a rush to get back to work.
Puccetti visits the libraries of the places she travels.
“It seems to be the only thing I can find without a map,” she said. “They’re all unique and they’re all fun. But it does tend to be the first thing I tend to go find. I always come back with ideas.”
The Seattle library is on her to-see list.
As for hobbies, she’s still working on that list.
“There are a lot of things I want to dabble in, don’t ask me what those are because I’m not quite sure yet,” she laughed. “There are a number of possibilities.”
She’s enjoyed her time as library manager for Independence.
“It has been a really fun journey,” Puccetti said. “Our community is amazing. I’m looking forward to watching it continue to grow and evolve.”
Retirement open house
When: From 1 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 28
Where: Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth St.
