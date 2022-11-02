It’s time again for the Cross Creek Golf Course’s annual Turkey Shoot Tournament. This is a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 13.
The format is a two-person scramble. All players will compete for net, gross and hole prizes. The entry fee will remain the same as last year at $60 plus a can of food per person. The entry fee includes green fees, snacks and prizes. You may sign up as a team or as a single to be paired with another player. All food will be donated to Dallas Food Bank and funds raised will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
