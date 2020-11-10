Itemizer-Observer

DALLAS — Polk County Clerk Val Unger used to start Election Night by turning on the office coffee machine and taking a deep breath as she and her staff braced for an evening that would last well into the morning.

People crowded at the front counter, asking questions and seeking hard copies of early returns.

This year, Unger and her staff were home by well before midnight. In what was predicted to be a chaotic Election Night, all was calm — at least in Polk County. “I didn’t even have extra staff,” Unger said.

“Things went extremely well under all of the challenges and situations we had to overcome,” she said. “There was a big rush of early ballots like I’ve never seen. We saw so many ballots come in so quickly.”

Election Day actually came the morning of Monday, Oct. 19.

Oregon ballots could legally be sent out Wednesday, Oct. 14. Polk County ballots were sent out Thursday, Oct. 15. Unger said voters generally received them the next day or the day after. A mountain of ballots greeted Unger and her staff the following Monday morning.

“It was like the busiest Election Day I’ve ever seen,” she said.

President Donald Trump, without evidence, said Democrats would try to rig the elections and asked his supporters to monitor polling places. County personnel trained four cameras on the clerk’s office so people could monitor the process from a nearby meeting room.

Unger said only one person signed up to observe as she and her staff counted ballots.

That’s unusual, she said. Election Night is historically a beehive of activity at the county courthouse. Clerk’s office staffers run out hard copies of results and place them on the front counter as a throng of citizens, candidates and reporters come in to snag them.

Phones ring off the proverbial hook. Now ... nothing. “The phone doesn’t ring at all, no phone ringing,” Unger said.

Results are posted online. That minimizes some of the hub-bub. Unger appreciates that. “I always like it a little more on the quieter and saner side,” she said.

She added she looks forward to eventually observing the election results from a recliner in her living room. With more years like this one, she could get her wish. “It was totally opposite this year of what usually happens,” Unger said. “It was crazy at the beginning and crazy leading up to it. Election Night itself was almost anti-climactic.”

Unger said high voter turnout, predicted to cause chaos, actually contributed to the calm. Turnout in Polk County was almost 81% compared with 68% during the midterm elections two years ago. Turnout during the 2016 presidential election was 79.1%.

In 2004, when President George W. Bush won a second term by defeating Democrat John Kerry, voter turnout hit 84%. Unger noted that Polk County had 42,000 eligible voters in 2004. Now it has 60,000.

Despite the high number of voters, Unger said the process this year went well. “It was good,” she said. “It was smooth. We didn’t have any problems with people at drop sites.”

Unger said there was also, despite Trump’s continued criticism of voting by mail, no evidence of fraud. After 22 years, she said, Oregon has proven that voting by mail works.

Oregon became the first state in the union to conduct elections exclusively by mail after voters approved Ballot Measure 60, a citizen-led initiative, in 1998. Mail voting fraud, both in Oregon and across the country. is practically nonexistent.

According to an analysis by the Legislative Fiscal Office released in mid-October, Oregonians cast about 60.9 million ballots between the years of 2000 and 2019. During that time, there were 38 criminal convictions related to voter fraud — a rate of 0.00006%.

“It’s a really good system,” said Unger, who has been Polk County’s clerk since 2003. “The only real fraud is when someone signs someone else’s ballots,” she said. “We do turn those over. That rarely, rarely happens.”

Voting in person was more complicated. Volunteers would run out of ballots. “I remember having to run ballots out to the polling places,” she said.

Yet Trump and others spent most of the campaign stirring suspicions about the mail-in voting process, casting aspersions on the integrity of the postal service, local election personnel and every other step of the process. Unger said most county residents appreciate the integrity of the system, but Trump’s rhetoric still has an effect on some people’s confidence.

“We still got a lot of calls,” she said. “The ballots got delivered quicker this year than any election in the past. People are losing faith in our own system, which is a really a proven system.”