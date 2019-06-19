FALLS CITY — David Radke will serve the remainder of Charlie Flynn’s term on the Falls City City Council.

Flynn resigned in April due to conflicts with his work schedule and council meeting times. The council voted to take applications and appointment Flynn’s replacement.

Two candidates applied, Radke and Lynn Sampson-Bailey, who has worked for the Falls City School District as a teacher for 12 years. She also served on the Falls City Budget Committee this year.

Councilors interviewed Sampson-Bailey and Radke during a public meeting on June 10.

Radke said he’s decided to put roots down in Falls City after living there for more than three years.

“I’ve decided I’m staying, so I might as well get more involved,” he said. “I love it here.”

Radke, now a developer, was the founder and owner of Marquis Spas from 1981 to 1990. He said he doesn’t have government experience.

“I’m kind of an entrepreneur at heart, and that is my background,” he said.

He said that the city needs to upgrade its sewer system and improve code enforcement.

Radke calls Falls City a “hidden gem” that needs to market nearby attractions such as Black Rock Mountain Bike Area and Valley of the Giants.

“I can’t believe how many people don’t know where that is (Valley of the Giants),” he said. “Are we missing something that we could totally be promoting to get people here in town?”

The councilor voted 3-2 for Radke, and he took the oath of office and served the remainder of the meeting.

“I’m really thankful that you guys have come forward. You are amazing candidates and I appreciate everything that you both do for the community,” said Mayor Jeremy Gordon. “If you are not selected, I’m going to be recruiting you for other things.”

Flynn was elected in November 2016. Radke will serve through Dec. 31, 2020.