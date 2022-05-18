The 23rd Annual Ramming Steer Gospel Music Roundup is May 27-29 at the Buhler Farm, 4870 Van Well Road, outside Dallas.
On Friday is a potluck at 5 p.m. and performance campfire by Cool Water.
Saturday starts with a devotional at 10 a.m., with offering for God Will Ministries, followed by a potluck lunch at noon and performances by Dan Delland Singers at 1:30 p.m., Bethel Mountain at 3 p.m. and a campfire show by Cool Water at 7 p.m. A supper will be served at 5 p.m., with a $5 donation being asked.
Sunday starts with Cowboy Church at 11 a.m., with communion by Roger Eytzen and offerings for Ethons 350 Ministry. A potluck lunch is at 1 p.m.
For more information, contact July Buhler at (503) 931-8951.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.