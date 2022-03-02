Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – What would be considered a happy ending for the executive director of the Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce (MICC) is, in fact, only the very beginning.
An influx of Independence businesses that joined the chamber this winter helped create a new high in membership for the MICC – a record of growth that notched up months before Nicki Marazzani completes her first year at MICC’s helm.
Thirty new businesses have joined, a rise of nearly 25%, and the numbers reflect about a dozen sign-ons since January. About half are from Independence and they span the entrepreneurial spectrum, from food trucks to new storefronts.
One example is Maui Melts, local makers of hand-crafted caramels who began their small manufacturing operation at Independence’s commercial kitchen, then recently made a move to a downtown Monmouth location, near the corner of Main Street and Monmouth Ave.
“Several of the new businesses are like that,” Marazzani explained. “They start small, they grow and then they decide it is time for a place to sell their product.”
Most recently, Marazzani has received $200,000 in new money for the businesses – federal funds clinched by Sen. Deb Patterson for that purpose – and it’s headed in the form of grants to applicants as soon as possible.
The red tape took weeks of untangling, Marazzani noted. But now the “Business Assistance Award” program is ready to roll out. Amounts will be determined based on the number of qualified applicants, Marazzani explained.
Patterson, who represents District 10 in the state legislature, is a happy spectator.
“I’m thrilled that some of the ARPA funds I was able to designate – $200,000 – will be disbursed under Ms. Marazzani’s wise leadership, to continue the trajectory of planned growth for these communities,” Patterson said. ”Small businesses are key to the vibrancy of any community, and Monmouth and Independence are perfect examples of that vibrancy.”
“I will have nothing to do with the selection, really,” Marazzani said. Instead, a committee was formed to choose based on demonstrated need, among other characteristics required by the Federal Government for these particular funds, she explained. However, Marazzani is hoping the process will be seamless, and easy.
The growth of MICC has come at a price – a lower one. The new “Copper Level” Marazzani established enables non-profits with zero-to-two employees, home-based businesses and food trucks to join for $149 annually, a plunge of almost $100 from previous costs.
Additionally, that reduction also is available to members of the Dallas Chamber of Commerce, who want to join MICC, too.
“We have some businesses that are in all three towns, so this is a nice way for them to be part of us, too,” Marazzani said.
And Marazzani’s already earned the gratitude of the M-I community for making the office more visible – literally. A new sign with a reader board at the bottom will put the name of MICC in lights along Highway 99.
“We just got permission for this,” she said, adding that details of the signage are still being worked out but it’s a “go.”
Marazzani’s accomplishments – plus her enthusiasm and availability – have prompted expressions of admiration from longtime members.
“From my perspective, she consistently exceeds expectations and has quickly become an integral part of our community,” said MICC Board Member Roxanne Beltz. “The chamber and the businesses it supports benefit greatly from her leadership and her commitment,” Beltz added.
Patterson echoed that sentiment.
“I had the pleasure of visiting several businesses in Monmouth and Independence when I launched my ‘40 Businesses in 40 Days’ tour,” Patterson said. “Since we were both new, we went together to get to know business owners in the area.”
“I was so impressed by the diversity of experience she brings to the role, along with her vision for the future, which is matched only by the diversity of experience and vision for the future of the business community and leaders in MI,” Patterson added.
Marazzani, who learned the importance of supporting small businesses during her time in previous years at “Main Street” in Martinez CA, has spent the bulk of the past 30 years with non-profits.
“The best part of my job, the part I really love, is the outreach,” she said.
In fact, in-person meetings have been held as often as possible at two signature events of the MICC: Morning Greeters, which is a gathering on Wednesday mornings hosted by a business member, and “Thirsty Thursday,” a networking event usually held where libations can be served.
However, it is ribbon-cuttings that appear to bring Marazzani the greatest satisfaction.
“I have such a supportive board,” she said. “And early one morning when we had one, several board members showed up and I thought ‘Look how early it is and who is here.’”
The turnout was so large that Marazzani said she has no hesitation calling the MICC “the community connector.” In fact, “that’s what I like to think I try to be personally – a connector,” she said.
