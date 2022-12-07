River Poems

Poet and writer Henry Hughes, a professor of literature and writing at Western Oregon University, shares readings from “River Poems,” a collection of poems from authors that he edited. The event was held at The Valkyrie Wine Tavern on Main Street in Independence Saturday and organized by the Luckiamute Watershed Council. All proceeds from the sale of the book went to the LWC.

 Photo by Anne Scheck

