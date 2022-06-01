A federal indictment was unsealed Friday, May 27 charging an Edmonds, Washington, man for escaping from a satellite prison camp at the Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) in Sheridan, Oregon.
Andrew Cain Kristovich, 38, has been charged with one count of escaping from custody.
According to court documents, in the early morning hours of April 25, correctional officers at FCI Sheridan, a federal prison located in Yamhill County, discovered that Kristovich was missing from his assigned bunk. Kristovich was serving a 60-month sentence after being convicted in the Western District of Washington for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and unlawfully using a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.
Federal Correctional Institute Sheridan officials were criticized for not notifying sooner nearby residents in Sheridan and Willamina of Kristovich’s escape.
On April 25, law enforcement officers were dispatched to a residence in Vancouver, Washington. for a welfare check. The officers met a female who reported that Kristovich had told her he was getting released from prison and asked her to pick him up. After the woman picked him up, Kristovich sexually and physically assaulted her and then fled with her vehicle. On April 27, the woman’s vehicle was found locked and abandoned in a retail parking lot in Edmonds.
On May 14, a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Kristovich in Carson City, Nevada. Kristovich was found in possession of a semi-automatic rifle.
Kristovich made his initial appearance in federal court in the District of Oregon May 27 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo. He was ordered detained pending further court proceedings.
If convicted, Kristovich faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison, three years’ supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.
Kristovich also faces Washington State felony charges in Clark County Superior Court for second degree rape, second degree assault, second degree robbery, and theft of a motor vehicle.
