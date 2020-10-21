Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS — Now you can dive back into recreation swims at the Dallas Aquatic Center.

The Dallas Aquatic Center (DAC) resumed recreation swims on Saturday, Oct. 17.

DAC will operate these swims in accordance with Oregon Health Authority (OHA) guidance. OHA requires masks in the facility until entering the pool and that all parties maintain a 6-foot physical distance from other parties.

Recreation swims will be 75 minutes and all patrons will be required to register online prior to the swim due to limited capacity. Use of the slide, diving board, and rope swing will be available during recreation swims. Swimmers can expect to be given a colored wrist band or colored pin to wear during their swim for the physical distancing monitor to ensure proper physical distancing.

Prior to and after each 75 minute swim, all equipment and storage will be sanitized in accordance with COVID-19 standards.

Recreation swims will be as follows Monday through Friday from 7 to 8:15 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., 2 to 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m.

For more information please call the Dallas Aquatic Center 503.623.9715, visit us in person 1005 SE LaCreole Dr, Dallas, OR 97338, or online at dallasor.gov/dac