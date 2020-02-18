Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — A project through the United Way provides pads and tampons to girls who may otherwise miss school during their periods.
“It started with a phone call from Lynn (Bailey),” said Stephanie Bobb, development manager for the United Way of the Mid-Willamette Valley.
Bailey is the special programs director for Falls City School District.
“Last spring I requested funding from Falls City Service Integration Team to send students home with period products for the summer,” Bailey said. “From there, United Way offered to help keep us stocked with products for this school year. It is very early to tell if there are correlations between period products and attendance, which is how this started out for us.”
Attendance rates are up more than 10 percent this year than they were last, she said.
“I can’t say that is because of this project,” Bailey said. “We have a multi-tiered systems of support plans that includes communication about attendance, incentives, and targeted supports, like providing period products. I believe the combination of these efforts are having a positive impact on our chronic absenteeism rates.”
Bobb called other school districts in Polk, Marion and Yamhill counties to ask if supplies were available and if they are experiencing period-related attendance issues.
“What I found is that every single school district is experiencing the exact same issue with attendance directly related to girls being on their periods,” Bobb said.
She asked different schools if pads and tampons were a line item in their budgets.
“The response I got was this is a janitorial line item so when they did purchase (supplies), we’re talking mattress pads with safety pins,” Bobb said.
People should donate regular-size pads and tampons, Bobb said.
If students miss a week of school every month, they miss an entire semester each year, she said.
Bobb brought the situation up with the Women United group, and they decided to provide supplies.
“From the end of June until the second weekend in September, we did a drive,” Bobb said. “I got Cherry City Roller Derby on board.”
Cherry City did a bout where people got raffle tickets for special couch seating if they brought in pads and tampons.
“As a league, we have a strong desire to support and be connected with the community,” said Lynette Caldwell, Cherry City development director. “This project is near and dear to our hearts and the need for hygiene products is ongoing. We would also like to stress this is not a women’s issue — it’s an access issue and the availability of hygiene products is necessary for all individuals who experience menstrual cycles.”
Bobb collected the donations and got help from another community member.
“Shannon, who owns the Barrel & Keg on Broadway (in Salem), gave us her establishment for free,” Bobb said.
Women United members put together more than 800 packages that night, each containing nine tampons and five pads, an average week’s supply.
At the next Women United event everyone took boxes to drop off at high schools and middle schools.
“We call it the Red Cart Project because it’s intended to be this little cart,” Bobb said.
The carts are usually in the physical education bathroom, she said, but schools put them in different places.
“Nobody’s worried about (students) taking too much,” Bobb said. “One of the schools has chocolate where the tampons and pads are, which I think is so cute,” Bobb said.
Within Polk County, the Red Cart Project provides supplies in the Dallas, Willamina, Perrydale and Central school districts, and Morrison in Dallas.
Perrydale got a $500 grant out of their PTA fund.
“We purchased items with that money and then packaged them and got them back to the school immediately,” Bobb said.
The project has received monetary donations from Salem Health and Polk County Women of Agriculture.
Cherry City Roller Derby collected donations again at their My Bloody Valentine bout on Feb. 15.
“The thing about this project is that it doesn’t stop,” Bobb said. “It’s not a one-time thing.”
While Bailey said she cannot directly link the availability of pads and tampons to improved attendance, she said there have been some “great stigma-breaking conversations” this school year.
“Our students are using the period products we have available in our ‘menstruation station’ in the restroom or in my classroom storage area,” Bailey said. “I’m super excited about breaking down period stigma. Every menstruating person has the right to access safe and hygienic period products. Removing one barrier for our students in the small way of stocking the bathroom with free tampons, pads … is a win. Having students openly talk about period health is a huge bonus.”
To set up a donation box or contribute, contact Stephanie Bobb at 503-363-1651 or Sbobb@unitedwaymwv.org.
There is a donation box in the Itemizer-Observer’s lobby.
