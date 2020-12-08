Itemizer-Observer staff report

POLK COUNTY — December may be the season of giving — but it’s typically a challenging time to collect enough blood donations.

Add in a pandemic, and this year could be even tougher than usual. That’s why the American Red Cross is urging those who are feeling well to give the gift of life by donating blood or platelets this holiday season.

Make your appointment to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

COVID-19 information for donors

As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, hospital demand for convalescent plasma has also grown. COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation given by those who’ve recovered from this coronavirus. Their plasma contains antibodies that may help patients actively fighting the virus. Learn more about convalescent plasma and sign up to give at RedCrossBlood.org/Plasma4COVID.

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Dallas

Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dallas Aquatic Center, 1005 SE LaCreole Dr.

Independence

Dec. 23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St.

Dec. 28, noon to 5 p.m., Cornerstone Church, 4395 Independence Hwy

Monmouth

Dec. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Partnerships in Community Living, 480 East Main St.

Salem

Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Monmouth Stake Salem-Eola, 3154 Eola Dr. NW