The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for a large portion of the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region due to unstable conditions combined with wind and low relative humidity.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These warnings are issued when specific criteria are met to create prime conditions for fast fire spread if a fire were to ignite.

