The National Weather Service has issued Red Flag Warnings for a large portion of the Forest Service’s Pacific Northwest Region due to unstable conditions combined with wind and low relative humidity.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These warnings are issued when specific criteria are met to create prime conditions for fast fire spread if a fire were to ignite.
“Today’s red flag warnings are in effect for extremely hot, dry, unstable weather west of the cascade crest,” said Ian Rickert, Regional Fire Planner for the Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service. “The challenging fire weather conditions coincide with areas that are experiencing abnormally dry to severe drought. Several measures of fire danger show we are approaching new record highs on the west slope of the cascades and in the coast range. Together, the weather and fuel conditions create a situation that lends itself to extreme fire behavior.”
Local fire restrictions are typically implemented around long-term fuels and weather conditions. These restrictions have a lengthy review process and therefore, it is not possible to address short-term events (1-2 days) such as Fire Weather Watches and Red Flags. For this reason, during these types of events, visitors are encouraged to not only check for what local fire restrictions are in place but also consider alternatives to campfires, such as propane fire pits, which are allowed in most National Forests.
The Pacific Northwest has seen a significant increase in human-caused wildfires compared to previous years and the area covered by the warnings is extensive. Because of this, it is imperative to exercise caution with anything that can cause a spark, such as cigarettes, matches, and fireworks. It is also important to look up fire restrictions in your area and report any signs of fire immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.