The Dallas City Council received an update Aug. 7 on two major projects designed to improve driver safety on Highway 99 and at the Kings Valley Highway and Highway 22 Intersection. County Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst, who is Polk County’s liaison with ODOT, said the former project is underway while the latter is finishing its design phase.
“One of reasons I invited Lyle to speak tonight was it’s important to the citizens of Dallas. It’s a major in and out,” said Mayor Ken Woods.
The Highway 99 improvement is a two-phased project. A northbound, dedicated left-turn lane is being created from Highway 99 to Orrs Corner Road. Mordhorst expects that phase of the Highway 99 package to be completed by the end of August.
“The fill is almost there, the repaving, the striping. The left turn lane will be there, so we hopefully eliminate the rear ends we experience there,” he said.
Once complete, ODOT will turn its focus on a roundabout just south at Clow Corner Road. Mordhorst said this larger portion of the $11 million project, should be completed by October of 2024.
“The biggest thing, all of these projects are based on safety. To make sure these family members get home, and you don’t get that call you lost a loved one,” Mordhorst said.
ODOT arrived at a roundabout as the best solution for the intersection of Clow Corner and Highway 99. Mordhorst said it was a long journey for him to arrive at supporting. He said initially, he and fellow commissioner Craig Pope were against the idea, until hearing about successes elsewhere in the state.
“Like the one entering Sisters was a nightmare. That roundabout slows traffic down, you can get through Sisters at a reasonable pace. Take the industrial way around the roundabout and you’re through. It’s no longer 2-3 hours during the rodeo or the quilt show,” Mordhorst described.
He also pointed out Walla Walla had huge hotels on the west side of town. The city constructed an overpass that ended up blocking street traffic all the way up to the freeway. Installing roundabout alleviated that problem.
“You can pull into there, sweep through, big trucks, combines, farm equipment. And that’s kind of what I followed that same format when we started Clow Corner,” Mordhorst added.
Councilman David Shein expressed his gratitude that Mordhorst worked with ODOT for the roundabout fix to the safety problem at Clow Corner and Highway 99.
“Every bit of data I’ve seen through the years whenever someone proposes a roundabout people come out with torches and pitchforks,” Shein said. “And once it’s built, again without exception, the traffic flow improves by order of magnitude. Is that what you’ve seen as well?”
“Exactly,” Mordhorst answered. “There has never been a fatality recorded in a roundabout.”
He added the roundabout’s design is wide enough to accommodate semi-trucks and large farm equipment. Even trucks hauling extreme loads can give advanced notice to be allowed to drive straight through the roundabout heading in either direction.
Mordhorst was impressed with how project engineers listened to the commissioners’ concerns passed on by farming and trucking constituents.
“ODOT has been a partner in this and they actually brought us to the table and sit in their crew meetings and we’ve been able to get a lot done. For 12 years it sat there with nothing, now it’s under construction,” he said.
Up north at the Kings Valley Highway/22 Intersection ODOT has planned another roundabout. This one will involve the rerouting southbound Perrydale Road to the the new roundabout. Northbound Perrydale Road will be squared up Kings Valley Highway, to eliminate the site impairment looking back right toward oncoming traffic.
Council President Michael Schilling clarified the construction plan.
“My understanding is both ways at off peak times the left hand turn still works. But if you come south on Perrydale on peak time you can now go down to the roundabout and come back up and go to the coast. You don’t have to cross traffic at peak times,” he said.
Mordhorst said construction isn’t slated to begin on the Kings Valley Highway/22 Intersection until 2026 with a 2027 completion goal.
He was asked about another area of concern for Dalas commuters – the high-traffic intersection of Fir Villa Road and Ellendale Avenue. Mordhorst explained ODOT has nothing planned yet.
“There’s a SPIS report Safety Public Index System. The state of Oregon tracks every intersection, every mile of every road in the state - accidents, severity, types, motorcycle, pedestrian, auto, truck,” Mordhorst explained. “I’ve been fighting for Fir Villa and Ellendale. Every community statewide has those intersections. SPIS report gives everyone equal field to stand on. So, when you’re lobbying for your road, they base it on the SPIS report.”
He added while Perrydale Road has been in the top 5% for 15 years, Fir Villa and Ellendale does not rate high enough on ODOT’s priority list.
Finally, Mordhorst was asked to address rumors Ellendale was going to be widened to five lanes leading into Dallas. City Manager Brian Latta took on that answer, saying the suggestion originated from the recent La Creole Node Open House.
“Our Transformation System Plan calls for widening Ellendale to five lanes. In the update over the next year and half, I anticipate we will not include that design in the future TSP,” Latta said. “Instead, we’ll have traffic go out towards Highway 22 off Kings Valley Highway. Especially with safety improvements. It makes more sense to have traffic come in and out of town at that intersection as opposed off Ellendale.”
He added the plan will require many conversations with ODOT to redo the road signage.
“Right now, the signage on 22 diverts everyone to Ellendale where if that changes I think we can get everyone to the Kings Valley Intersection. Which is safer, much wider, a better entrance in and out of Dallas.”
