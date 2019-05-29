Relay for Life.jpg

Relay for Life returns to Riverview Park Saturday.

POLK COUNTY — Relay for Life is bringing music to the battle against cancer with this year’s theme of “Rockin’ for the Cure.”

“It is a musically-themed event with teams decorating and celebrating a decade, genre or favorite band or group of musicians,” said Tami Bookey-Kuhlmann, Polk County Relay for Life organizer. “This is our 19th year in Polk County, and we are one of the very few heritage events still having a 24-hour Relay for Life. We are pretty proud of that.”

‘Rock’ for the cure

What: Relay for Life of Polk County

Where: Independence Riverview Park, 50 C St.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 24-hour event

Schedule:

Saturday

9 a.m. Survivor and Participation Registration

Relay Store Open

10 a.m. Opening Ceremony, no walkers

Relay Welcome, Presentations of the Colors, and National Anthem

Survivor Ceremony

Survivor / Caregiver Lap

Veteran’s Lap

11 a.m. Auction 1 begins  

Noon: Fight Back Ceremony

Hotdogs in the survivor tent – provided by the Elks Lodge 

1:30 p.m. YMCA POUND class

2:30 p.m. Mr. Relay Begins

3 p.m. Auction #1 ends

3:30 p.m. Zumba

4 p.m.  Auction 2 begins

5 p.m. Celebration of Everybody: Team recognition and awards, $1,000 club and more

6:30 p.m. Mr. Relay ends

YMCA POUND class

7 p.m. Mr. Relay winner announced  

8 p.m. Auction #2 ends

10 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony of HOPE

Sunday

Midnight Midnight Movie -

6 a.m. Sunrise Service -

7 a.m. Breakfast in the auction/survivor tent – provided by the Elks Lodge

9:30 a.m. Closing ceremonies

10 a.m. Relay 2019 ends

For more information: relay.acsevents.org.

