POLK COUNTY — Relay for Life is bringing music to the battle against cancer with this year’s theme of “Rockin’ for the Cure.”
“It is a musically-themed event with teams decorating and celebrating a decade, genre or favorite band or group of musicians,” said Tami Bookey-Kuhlmann, Polk County Relay for Life organizer. “This is our 19th year in Polk County, and we are one of the very few heritage events still having a 24-hour Relay for Life. We are pretty proud of that.”
‘Rock’ for the cure
What: Relay for Life of Polk County
Where: Independence Riverview Park, 50 C St.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 24-hour event
Schedule:
Saturday
9 a.m. Survivor and Participation Registration
Relay Store Open
10 a.m. Opening Ceremony, no walkers
Relay Welcome, Presentations of the Colors, and National Anthem
Survivor Ceremony
Survivor / Caregiver Lap
Veteran’s Lap
11 a.m. Auction 1 begins
Noon: Fight Back Ceremony
Hotdogs in the survivor tent – provided by the Elks Lodge
1:30 p.m. YMCA POUND class
2:30 p.m. Mr. Relay Begins
3 p.m. Auction #1 ends
3:30 p.m. Zumba
4 p.m. Auction 2 begins
5 p.m. Celebration of Everybody: Team recognition and awards, $1,000 club and more
6:30 p.m. Mr. Relay ends
YMCA POUND class
7 p.m. Mr. Relay winner announced
8 p.m. Auction #2 ends
10 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony of HOPE
Sunday
Midnight Midnight Movie -
6 a.m. Sunrise Service -
7 a.m. Breakfast in the auction/survivor tent – provided by the Elks Lodge
9:30 a.m. Closing ceremonies
10 a.m. Relay 2019 ends
For more information: relay.acsevents.org.
