Itemizer-Observer
Bright red, white, and blue flags now wave from a pole that a faded Old Glory once hung on property owned by Theda and John Tawney just outside Dallas. As those who have served understand, the old flag was properly relieved of duty, by a new one to stand watch over the Tawney’s horse rescue, as they carry out their lives with their son Ian Tawney, yet close to their hearts, never to be forgotten.
Born Dec. 3. 1984, Ian M. Tawney went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps on Mar. 14, 2005. Sergeant Tawney was killed on Oct. 16, 2010, after stepping on an improvised explosive device while on foot patrol conducting operations in the Helmand Province in Afghanistan.
The Military Times wrote in an October 2010 article, “With two weeks left in October, the Corps has lost 15 Marines and one corpsman in Afghanistan this month. The worst months for Marine deaths this year were June and August, with 17 each. Fifteen were killed in Afghanistan in February, when the Corps launched a major assault on Marjah, a Taliban stronghold and narcotics hub.”
At 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, Theda and John Tawney met with friends and family next to his grave at the Dallas Cemetery, where two flags were posted. The US flag on the right, and the USCM flag is on the left of the fallen hero’s grave. Friends and family stood around Tawney’s grave near the back of the cemetery, telling stories of Tawney. Theda recalls sending him care packages.
After standing by Tawney’s grave, the family decided it was time to go to their house, where they would change the flags there in a ceremonious fashion that hung from a flagpole that stood watch over their land. Still, to get to the property, one needed to drive down a long gravel road lined with several American flags gently waving as the slight breeze blew through the trees surrounding the road.
A line of cars started to accumulate near the driveway, and as people left their vehicles, the conversation about their memories of Tawney continued. As shared memories continued, Richard Romano asked friends and family who wanted to witness the flag ceremony to come over to a flagpole in the middle of the yard. A slightly faded American flag blowing in the wind, just below it waved the USMC flag, both about to be retired.
“Will you please join in on the Pledge of Allegiance?” Romano asked the guests.
The Pledge of Allegiance started behind the crowd, and others joined. Those who once served in the military held a hand salute, while others placed their right hand over their heart.
Those witnesses not directly part of the ceremony held their salutes while Romano and Brandon Ferris lowered the retiring flags. First came down the USMC flag, where Ferris caught the corners, ensuring that it did not touch the ground.
Then the two held the flag by its four corners and started folding it ceremoniously. Once the flag was adequately folded into a triangle, Romano took it, one hand on top and one hand on the bottom, then walked It over to Theda.
Once Theda placed her hands on the flag, it seemed the property surrounded by horses lit up with energy. The horses all seemed to cheer in their own way. Later, comments could be heard from some of the guests about how it seemed that Ian’s spirit seemed to rouse the animals.
Romano slowly walked back to the flagpole where the American Flag hung, but not low enough to touch the ground.
Romano lowered the American Flag, assisted by Ferris, where he caught the corners to ensure the flag was correctly handled. Ferris slowly walked the flag back, displaying it, in all of Its glory, then Romano started the folding process with all prior service members and family still holding their salute.
Romano slowly walked the folded flag to Theda, where she took It in her hands, then one of the bystanders handed Romano a new American flag. Romano walked the folded flag back to the pole where he and Ferris slowly unfolded the flag, attached It to the pole, and raised It slightly, just enough to where it would not touch the ground but low enough to be able to handle the USMC flag.
Romano returned to retrieve the USMC flag from the bearer and slowly walked back to the pole where Ferris was waiting. The two unfolded the flag, and Romano hooked it to the flagpole and slowly raised the two flags together as honors were still being rendered to friends and family.
Once the flags were on the pole, Romano held one last salute, then dismissed everyone from the ceremony. Romano of the Patriot Guard Riders will then ensure the two retired flags will be disposed of in the traditions of the United States Military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.