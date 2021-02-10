Itemizer-Observer

As director of Polk County’s Community Outreach department, Brent DeMoe has seen the need for assistance increase during the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, to DeMoe, not many Salem based agencies or nonprofits that provide that assistance have “shared a lot of love to Polk County.”

“We’re usually scrapping by,” DeMoe told the Polk County Commissioners at their weekly work study session Feb. 2. “A lot of agencies, when COVID hit, shifted and started doing less work.”

However, accompanying DeMoe was Jimmy Jones, Executive Director for Mid Willamette Valley Community Action Agency.

“Community Action was one of the ones that stepped up and has probably done more work in their history,” DeMoe said, introducing Jones.

Jones said he agreed that Polk County did not receive its adequate share of resources that were dedicated to the region. He made sure his agency targeted its resources to those in need here, especially through the COVID rental assistance program.

Jones said of the $6.4 million the Community Action Agency received in emergency grant assistance from the state, only 5% went to pay for staff, office space and other program needs.

Another $700,000 went to a motel program for the homeless in both Polk and Marian counties to get them out of the weather, who otherwise might have died, especially folks who were medically fragile, Jones said. The remaining $5.3 million went into direct financial assistance for people in danger of eviction or behind in their rent in both counties.

Jones said in Polk County, COVID rental assistance program served 141 households, 382 people, 192 of which were under 18, with an average rental payment of $5,750.19.

He explained that the reason the funds were so large were to pay anything past due, given the amount money Community Action Agency was given to spend in a short amount of time to spend by Dec. 30.

“So, we paid forward anybody’s rent through January of 2021,” Jones said.

In total, Polk County spent $811,000 which represented about 15% total of direct eviction prevention assistance.

“Of the $800,000 spent in Polk County, 75% or $600,000, was through the resource center,” DeMoe said. “We felt we could have processed a lot more money. In the old model, we would do a lot of paperwork with clients and the Salem office did all the final stuff. Now, this is groundbreaking, Jimmy is just writing me a check at the resource center and we can take care of all those clients by ourselves. And because we’re pretty nimble at the resource center, I think we can do it a lot quicker. In the same amount of time, be able to double the amount of clients we serve.”

DeMoe added that the Community Action Agency is Polk County’s primary funder for the Veteran’s Shelter Gale’s Lodge, the sole funder for the warming centers and also fund staffing in for his office.

However, Polk County could still get more of its share of the pot of resources, Jones observed.

“Polk County represents about 20% of the region’s population, so we’re about 5% shallow,” he said. “So that begs the question to me as to why we were shallow?”

His agency explored such possibilities as the rental population being different in Polk than Marion County or economically impacted differently? Not really, he found.

“Another possibility was hand-shake, verbal agreements, with nothing down on paper which is needed for the state need to validate the payment? That certainly was the case in Fall City but not Independence,” Jones said.

The bottom line for more participation in the program in Marion County versus Polk County came down to marketing.

“Every Polk County family that applied was enrolled,” Jones said.

Jones plans to direct as much future funds as he can toward Polk County through better outreach through DeMoe and his department. Jones is expecting an additional $2 million to continue the program and as much that could grow by as much as an additional $10-15 million, depending upon the next stimulus package.

“Brent’s office is getting $500,000 out of that $2 million. So, we’re going to grant Polk County that $500,000 and make sure so that every Polk County Family in need has access to those resources,” Jones said. “And after Brent spends that $500,000 we can grant him another half million.”

After hearing Jones’ report of how the rental assistance program funds were allocated, Commission Mike Ainsworth said he loves it when Jones makes his presentations.

“Because you make me feel good. I know it’s something that is being done right,” Ainsworth said. “Since you’ve taken over CAG it’s improved 100%. I appreciate all the work that you do, and your staff. Because to get that all tied in and get it down by the end of the year, it’s amazing.”

However, Chairman Craig Pope couldn’t help worry about the program’s sustainability facing growing demand.

“You’re talking all about emergency money right now and it’s going to go dry,” Pope said. “My concern is if we build up an expectation for people that they’ll find us more money, that they’ll pay our rent next time. As a workforce advocate, we need to find within this money pathways of helping people to provide their own self sufficiency.”

Jones said that although the rental assistance program officially shut down Dec. 30, the need remains extraordinary.

“We continue to enroll people on the wait list. So that when the money does come available, we can jump right back in immediately,” he said.

As of Feb. 1, there were 1,399 households made up of 4,316 individuals in both counties, with 126 that were clearly from Polk County residences comprising 357 individuals. Another 507 households on the wait list to get on the wait list, Jones said. They still have to go through a phone assessment to determine their eligibility.

Jones agreed there was no doubt in his mind the programs were creating a dependence and creating a problem.

“It will create a shock to the system when it goes away. It is totally unsustainable. Look at the funding at the federal level, there is no way this will go on for another 3-5 years,” Jones explained. “In the short term, over the next year to 18 months, there’s already so much funding in the federal pipeline, that I don’t think we’ll see an immediate turn off of the spigot. We will have the capacity to graduate people out of that relationship. But for some people, it will be a pretty night and day stark exit. “