Independence -- State Rep. Paul Evans, who served in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years before retiring in 2013, attended a rededication of the Vietnam Memorial during the Independence Days celebration for the 4th of July.
The rock monument beside him was built by local veterans and dedicated in 1982 after placement in Riverview Park. However, slightly more than two decades later, construction of the amphitheater there necessitated the memorial’s relocation to the corner of C and Main Streets.
In brief tributes led by Independence Mayor John McArdle and American Legion Post 33 Commander Billy Whisenant, the large rock monument was rededicated July 3. Many veterans attended, including Evans, who grew up in the area and represents it as part of District 20 for the Oregon legislature.
The Vietnam Memorial in Independence is believed to be the oldest one in Oregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.