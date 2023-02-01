Oregon’s new 6th District Rep. Andrea Salinas received her House committee appointments from Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries Jan. 26. Salinas was named to the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and the House Committee on Agriculture.
“From computer chips to clean energy, Oregon is a hub of innovation and progress, and a focal point for oceanic and atmospheric research,” Salinas said in a press release. “All our lives are touched by science and technology — which is why the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology’s work is so vital. And why I’m so proud to have been appointed to serve on this important body.
“We are living in unprecedented times — but, in these times of uncertainty, science must be a grounding force. At its core, science represents opportunity: The opportunity to change lives, solve problems, and make our world a better place. The decisions we make today will impact the lives and livelihoods of our children’s tomorrow. And I so look forward to bringing Oregonians into the room where those decisions are being made.”
Salinas also said she was pleased to be appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture because thousands of family farms call the 6th District home, which stretches across hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland and produces everything from wine grapes to hazelnuts, berries to dairy products, grass seed, and countless other crops that people around the globe enjoy.
“This year, for the first time since 2018, Congress will take up the Farm Bill, a critical piece of spending legislation that will impact every part of our district, from Woodburn to Willamina, Sherwood to Sheridan,” Salinas said. “Whether you’re a farmer seeking crop insurance for your specialty crops or a mother trying to put food on the table to feed your kids, the Farm Bill will ensure that the programs you rely on get funding and support from the federal government. As a member of the Agriculture Committee, I’ll have the unique opportunity to contribute to this legislation and ensure that Oregonians of all backgrounds have a seat at the table as we craft this vital bill. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on this and so many other important pieces of legislation that will impact the lives of Oregonians in the sixth district. Together, we can make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.