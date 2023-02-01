Rep. Andrea Salinas

Rep. Andrea Salinas

 Lynne

Oregon’s new 6th District Rep. Andrea Salinas received her House committee appointments from Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries Jan. 26. Salinas was named to the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology and the House Committee on Agriculture.

“From computer chips to clean energy, Oregon is a hub of innovation and progress, and a focal point for oceanic and atmospheric research,” Salinas said in a press release. “All our lives are touched by science and technology — which is why the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology’s work is so vital. And why I’m so proud to have been appointed to serve on this important body.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.