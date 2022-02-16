Itemizer-Observer
The Polk County Republican Central Committee welcomed four candidates to their Feb. 10 meeting, with each taking a different tact toward attracting potential votes at the May 17 primary.
Sam Palmer, a sitting Grant County Commissioner, running to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden, quickly espoused his top six issues then pivoted for questions from attendees to ascertain their top issues.
Fellow republican Senate candidate Ibrah Taher took a different path of introducing himself to the audience. With degrees in philosophy, Ibrah instead gave a dissertation on the root causes of what ails the country.
Reed Christiansen, running amidst the crowded field of gubernatorial candidates to replace the outgoing Gov. Kate Brown, spent most of his allotted 15 minutes recounting the journey that led him to run for the state’s highest office after attending, and being arrested for participating in, the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C.
Sixth District Legislative Candidate Angela Plowhead was a late arrival. (Her presentation was not given before The Itemizer-Observer’s deadline. However, a full look at her campaign can be found on the I-O website at https://bit.ly/3gJbc1F.)
Palmer, a registered nurse of about 35 years and owner of a small logging company, said his top issues boiled down to public safety (number one), the environment (especially after losing three homes to the Canyon Krypton Complex fire last year), mental health, addiction and homelessness, border security and election integrity.
“As elected U.S. Senator, I would introduce a bill to have federal elections done in person, on site with a valid ID,” Palmer said.
Palmer was asked what he would specifically do at the federal level to solve homelessness issues at the local level. He said it’s a multi-faceted issue that needs solutions at all levels.
“We need federal and state dollars to clean up the mess the democrats have left us in in the last 30 years. I don’t have a specific plan,” he admitted. “But what I found in politics is I don’t have to know everything because I will never know everything. I have to know folks that do.”
To learn more about Palmer’s campaign, go to sampalmerforsenate.com.
Next came Taher who ran for U.S. Senate as a member of the Green Party, but migrated to the Republican party after having major disagreements with his party and their refusal to stand up for the people and against COVID repression.
Taher, who currently flips houses to pay the bills, actually got degrees in philosophy, which actually play well when running for public office.
“As a philosopher, when we ask questions, we try to get to the root of the problem. Social issues, drug addiction, homelessness, inflation, a lot of issues. If we cannot get to root of problem, we will not be able to fix anything,” he explained.
Taher covered a wide range of problems at with the federal government, from too much power given over the Federal Reserve to too many elected officials blindly rubber-stamping renewing legislation that curtails citizens’ rights, such as the Patriot Act.
“That’s why I’m trying to make my campaign an informative one,” Taher said. “Go to the website, listen to speeches, every time I bring something new.”
Learn more about Taher at https://ibrahimtaher.com.
Retired electrical engineer Christiansen came next who explained that he is first and foremost not a politician.
After witnessing the shenanigans that took place during the 2020 election cycle, Christiansen decided to go to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.
“I thought if you go to the Capital and the Republicans, they look out the window and see 2 million saying they’re not happy and someone needs to stand up against it, I thought they would get a little backbone and do something,” Christiansen said.
Instead, in the midst of being blocked from going to the top of the capital steps, he was sprayed with some sort of chemical irritant in his face and has no memories of the rest of the afternoon.
A couple months later, Christiansen ended up on the FBI’s most wanted list, was arrested on his way to church and spent and night naked in jail only to be released by a sympathetic judge with charges dropped the next day.
This led him to craft 15 points within a Charter of Liberty that would restore basic freedoms if he were elected to state governor.
“It is time for Americans to have an inner compass in their heart, which is the constitution, so when evil things are being done, you have the ability to say to yourself I don’t do evil. I don’t obey unconstitutional orders,” Christiansen summed up. “And that’s how we get our freedoms back as Americans. Start action like Americans.”
Read his Charter of Liberty at his unconventionally named campaign website, www.savethekid.com.
