The Polk County Republican Women host a Wildman Farm Summer Potluck at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19.
Come to meeting and speak with the candidates: Shelley Boshart, speaking for Christine Drazan, candidate for governor; Mike Erickson, U.S. Rep. Dist. 6; Raquel Moore-Green, Oregon Rep. Dist. 19; Dan Farrington, Oregon Rep. Dist. 23; Anna Scharf, Oregon Rep. Dist. 23; Polk County Commissioners.
