The Polk County Republican Central Committee in conjunction with the Polk County Republican Women are hosting a Summer Potluck at 5:30 p.m., Aug. 19 at Wildman Farm.
Come meet local, state and national candidates: Rep. Shelly Boshart-Davis (HD15), speaking for Christine Drazan, candidate for governor; Mike Erickson, candidate for U.S. Rep. Dist. 6; Rep. Raquel Moore-Green, (HD19) candidate for Oregon Senate District 10, Dan Farrington, candidate for Oregon House Dist. 20; Rep. Anna Scharf, Oregon House Dist. 23.
