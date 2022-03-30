The Polk County Republican Women’s Club is hosting political candidates at their monthly meeting Wednesday, April 7 at the Kingwood Bible Church’s Fireside Room, at 1125 Elm St. N.W. in West Salem. Social time starts at 11;15 a.m. with guest speakers starting their presentations at 11:45 a.m. The guest speakers will be:
- Sam Palmer, candidate for U.S. Senate against encumbant Ron Wyden.
- Dan Farrington, candidate for State Represenative for District 20.
- Micky Garus, candidate for Polk County Commissioner, seat No. 2.
For more information, contact Carol Duranceau at (503) 881-5231 or carolduranceau@msn.com.
