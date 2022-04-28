Republican

The Polk County Republicans Women monthly meeting is May 5 at the Kingwood Bible Church, 1125 Elm St. NW, West Salem. The social starts at 11:30 a.m. with guest speakers at noon. This month’s guest speakers are Linda Farrington on schools and Right to Life.

