The Polk County Republicans Women monthly meeting is May 5 at the Kingwood Bible Church, 1125 Elm St. NW, West Salem. The social starts at 11:30 a.m. with guest speakers at noon. This month’s guest speakers are Linda Farrington on schools and Right to Life.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Dream Team’ places second in state
- Sheriff’s office busts illegal marijuana grow on Oakdale Road
- Police Reports for the week of April 10-16
- Independence prioritizes deferred maintenance, new projects post pandemic
- Police Reports for April 18-25
- Melvin Charles Ediger
- Darlene Joy Peters
- Mark Daniel (Dan) Barnhart Sr.
- Synergize Auto opens at a new location
- Frances Jo Bollman
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Dallas seeks participants for Hometown Heroes Banners
- Republicans Women’s Club meet May 5
- Dallas Councilman Woods announces intent to run for mayor
- Dallas Library hosts Eisner award winning graphic novelist Aron Steinke
- Dallas Library, Dallas Cinema present “The General” with live music by Gideon Freudman
- Army Corps of Engineers bracing for another challenging water year in Willamette Basin
- New Monmouth City Hall Plans get community seal of approval
- Busy track teams compile impressive list of personal bests
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.