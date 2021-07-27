By Herb Swett

Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Further discussion and a vote on residential setbacks in Monmouth has been delayed until the Aug. 4 Monmouth City Council meeting.

The council decided to table the issue at its July 20 meeting after Councilor Carol McKeil expressed reservations about the proposal.

Minimum setbacks, as the proposal now reads, would be 15 feet for a front or rear yard, five feet for a side yard not adjoining a street, and 10 yards for a side yard adjoining a street.

In other business, the council approved first reading of a franchise agreement renewal for Spectrum-Charter Communications.

The prior agreement expired in 2018, and recently a Spectrum-Charter representative asked the city for a current franchise.

The city then asked for two public, education, and government (PEG) channels and for Spectrum-Charter to pass the PEG fee to subscribers. Spectrum-Charter refused to invest an estimated $170,000, and city officials are considering dropping the PEG request.

The council heard Isaiah Haines, acting police chief, review the reorganization of his department, and watched him swear in two new officers, Derian Handfield and Ken Wigham.

City Manager Marty Wine reviewed the federal funding the city will receive under the American Rescue Plan Act. The city will receive $1.175 million in the fall of this year and the same amount a year later.

Mayor Cecelia Koontz nominated, and the council approved, appointment of Collin Hulling to the University-City Connections Committee.