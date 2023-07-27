County land in north Independence was switched from a light industrial zone to heavy industrial by the city’s recent annexation of the property – an action raising questions about the process from nearby homeowners. Several spoke against it during in public testimony at the City Council meeting in mid-July, others shared their views after the vote.
The change to heavy industrial zoning was made at the same time nearly six acres in the 600 block of Stryker Road was annexed into the city. At the public hearing on the issue, several residents from adjacent neighborhoods asked that the zone be designated “light industrial.”
Instead, both City Manager Kenna West and Planning Manager Fred Evander supported making it heavy industrial, according to some of the residents. Evander mistakenly and repeatedly described light industrial zoning as having only a 10-foot setback, compared with the 20-foot setback that would accompany a heavy industrial designation.
His comments seemed targeted to the city councilors “who seemed to be supporting that (light industrial) zone change,” said Melinda Short who lives in the Independence Airpark on a street that intersects Stryker. “Then, right before the vote, the city planner said, ‘no it is really a 20-foot setback, the same as heavy industrial, that was a mistake,’ “ she observed.
By then however, quite a bit of discussion already had taken place and it seemed apparent city staff favored the zone change to “heavy industrial,” she said.
Edward Maldonado, who also lives nearby, said he was disappointed in the way City Manager West appeared to advise the councilors on the disadvantages of light industrial zoning – by reading a full list of possible uses ranging from petroleum-product storage to animal rendering, but it was all contained in Polk County’s light industrial zone code, not the city’s. This was done in a manner meant to redirect the support away from adoption of the city’s light industrial zone, he asserted.
“It was a tactic, and I didn’t like it,” Maldonado said. A similar view also was expressed by Short. “The city manager just jumped in and read all of the uses without making clear that a number of them were ‘conditional use’ requiring additional restrictions or requiring DEQ approval,” she recalled.
Other residents said they were confused about why the county code was even being referenced since it doesn’t apply to the city. “Why was it even relevant when the city was annexing a new section that was going to be put in a city zone anyway?” asked one resident. Councilor Sarah Jobe voted no on the issue, sending it for a final vote to last night’s city council meeting. The meeting took place after press time.
Analysis:
A follow-up analysis to answer questions raised about industrial categories of zones suggests that zoning issues are becoming a greater source of conflict for cities; in both Oregon and Polk County, checks and balances within land use regulation appear to be more influential than was apparent to some meeting attendees.
Trammart News attempted to answer some of their inquiries.
Could a rendering plant or a racetrack be placed along Stryker Road if the county’s light industrial zone had remained?
Both possibilities were mentioned during the council meeting.
It appears unlikely the county would have allowed either a racecourse or a slaughtering facility on Stryker Road. Conditional uses in the county zone can serve as constraints and, according to a general interpretation of the state’s conditional use regulations, they’re one way to aim for appropriate utilization – by taking into consideration the adequacy of public facilities and services existing or planned for the area affected by the use.
For example, in a case a few years ago, Easterly v. Polk County, a motorcycle racetrack was denied in an area of Polk County where it could have been allowed. Extenuating factors, including nuisance concerns, precluded it. When the case went all the way to the Land Use Board of Appeals, the board affirmed the county’s right to prevent construction of the track. Polk County specifically places the “burden of proof” on the applicant in land use applications, according to county documents.
Did the city overlook the fact that housing surrounds the parcel that was rezoned?
No. However, Planning Manager Evander mentioned the acreage was next to the marijuana plant, which is part of the heavy industrial portion of the city along Stryker Road. Maps presented at the meeting show that because the land is on a corner, it abuts both the “horseshoe” neighborhood of Kbel Yliniemi Lane, along with streets in the north airpark community.
Is the claim that the city failed to provide a good examination of the issue justified?
Yes, according to Bruce Patton, a retired civil engineer who spoke at the meeting. In an interview afterward, he said the report failed to include a discussion of the residential neighborhoods, including his own. Instead, the staff findings focused on the fact that a heavy-industrial swath of the city was near the parcel. However, there is a far larger residential area, perhaps three times the size, that could be affected by the change, he said. It was a “missed opportunity” to truly examine the issue, and to provide details on zoning that would have offered a thorough approach, he added.
Could the outcome of the vote have long-term consequences for the city’s housing needs?
City Councilor Kate Schwarzler urged passage of the heavy industrial zone for the property on the basis of not knowing what “unintended consequences” might result by doing otherwise. However, the 2023 legislature this session clarified that land annexed into a city’s urban growth boundary in the last 15 years that is used for commercial purposes can be converted to sites for housing under House Bill 3395. A heavy industrial zone wouldn’t qualify for that conversion, according to the new law.
Currently, the parcel is being used mostly for storage, with some light processing, according to the applicant’s representative, Janet Correa, who spoke at the meeting on behalf of West Coast Metals and Products LLC. Several residents noted Correa’s description of the current use and, like Patton, called the move to heavy industrial a missed opportunity.
In a comprehensive examination of what some have called the intensifying zoning wars and the relationship to housing, Christopher Serkin, a law professor at Vanderbilt, addressed what he titled “The Wicked Problem of Zoning” in an article three years ago.
When contacted recently about the publication, he expressed pessimism about zoning conflicts, which he characterized as becoming “bitter and divisive” over the last decade. “Given the current housing crisis, it is hard to imagine that they won’t remain so,” he observed.
(Disclosure: The author of this article owns a home in the airpark. Note: Attempts were made to get city comments on residential questions, but no response is expected due to the pending final vote. Trammart News is solely responsible for the content provided.)
