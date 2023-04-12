INDEPENDENCE – A decision to approve a cement manufacturing plant in north Independence has some residents in the adjacent airpark worried about the environmental impact on their neighborhood, but the biggest effect so far may be a loss of trust by some in their city government.
A follow-up analysis about how the ruling by the Independence Planning Commission for Western Interlock’s plan is perceived – a plan to put a new industrial site on a 27-acre parcel along Stryker Road – suggests that some in the airpark community are disappointed with the town administration.
Residents who oppose, support or are neutral on the project all appeared to focus on alleged lapses by the city. Concerns ranged from seemingly minor incidents that occurred, like failing to provide enough chairs for those at the public hearing, to allegations that vital information on the project were addressed only after city staff received a 14-page report, “Community Concerns and Commentary on the Western Interlock Proposal,” which was submitted by several airpark homeowners.
During the hearing on the proposal, Alan Wright, an engineer and 28-year airpark resident who helped write the report, reminded planning commissioners “we are a residential neighborhood like any other residential neighborhood in Independence.”
“And, as a residential neighborhood, we deserve to have our government advocate on our behalf to protect the health and safety of our neighborhood,” he said.
Wright added he was seeking “reassurance” due to the fact “that a lot of details have to be fleshed out.”
Concerns by residents centered on the potential impacts of the noise, traffic, vibration and air quality. Several airpark residents with engineering backgrounds also testified, including Bruce Patton, who called for an independent engineering report. He commended part of the applicant’s plans – but told the city a “couple of” things got missed. For example, the berm planned along part of Stryker Road doesn’t afford much noise containment, he said.
In a unanimous vote, the commissioners approved the plan. The site preparation is scheduled to begin sometime in 2024. The plant is slated to start operations sometime in 2026, according to company officials.
Packed hearing attendance
The application for Rickreall-based Western Interlock includes construction of an 89,000-square-foot industrial building, with long-bed trucks entering and exiting the property from Hoffman Road. An estimated maximum of 35 workers will be employed there – 15 per shift with two shifts per day – and Stryker Road will be used by them to access the site.
Western Interlock will manufacture interlocking paving stones and modular retaining wall blocks at the facility, according to the application.
Several residents who attended the hearing expressed dismay over the lack of contact or prior collaboration with the developer – some blamed City Manager Kenna West, who canceled a scheduled visit of the company’s Rickreall facility for airpark residents who’d been invited to tour it, along with city staff.
Told after the hearing that some had identified her as the person who withdrew the invitation, West declined to confirm that. Instead, she requested that the inquiry be made by email.
In response to an email, West explained: “It was a courtesy tour for city staff, emergency personnel, and legislative staff with the opportunity for additional public members based on space availability and the judgment of the private property owners. There was a change in the composition of attendees at the request of the private property owners and I was asked to contact the individuals to advise them of that change in composition.
West, an attorney, said she has instituted a policy that requires press communication be conducted by email. For example, at a previous meeting, a consultant who presented a report on infrastructure needs said he was advised not to have any contact with a reporter, which he said he felt extended to a request for the correct spelling of his name. Instead, he advised obtaining his name from a listing that appeared on his power-point presentation.
The standing-room-only hearing on the Western Interlock proposal meant that some residents were unable to be seated during the meeting.
“That just shouldn’t be,” said Ken Larson, a longtime resident of the city’s historic district who often attends city meetings, including the recent hearing. Larson, like others, wondered why more chairs weren’t added.
The reason was later offered by the city’s communications coordinator, Emmanuel Goicochea.
“As is customary in the Independence council chambers, there were chairs stacked in the corner of the room by the entry doors that were accessible to anyone who might have wished to use them,” Goicochea said.
One attendee disagreed – the available chairs were in the corner by the city staff table, across the room from the entrance when he arrived.
“I would have had to walk in front of the commissioners to the far side of the room to retrieve a chair,” he said.
Opinions on development
After the decision, Wright, the current president of the Independence Airpark Homeowners Association, said he was gratified to see that many of the airpark group’s concerns now are listed in ‘Conditions of Approval’ within the city staff report.
“However, we did not receive explicit recognition by the planning commission that, in addition to the requirements of the heavy Industrial zoning, the Western Interlock project is also regulated by DEQ and city government not to violate residential zoning standards in adjacent residential areas,” he said.
But some airpark residents are unworried about the Western Interlock development.
“I just have no problem with it,” said Wayne Nutsch, co-owner of Nutsch Aviation at the Independence State Airport.
Wyatt Pegg, the company founder who serves as its president, is known as “a good guy,” Nutsch said. “And look at his operation in Rickreall. Really clean.”
Nutsch said opponents of the new industry don’t represent him or others at the airpark who feel differently from those who testified at the public hearing, and who have faith that regulatory oversight will take care of some concerns. However, he sympathizes with those frustrated by municipal government.
“Do I understand the concerns about the city? Yes, I do,” Nutsch said. “MINET, the water bill and the SDCs are the reason.”
None required a vote. All were approved by the city, he pointed out. All affect residents.
MINET, the city’s co-owned municipal fiberoptic, required millions of dollars in start-up costs and, until recently, was aided with annual cash infusions from the city. Water-and-sewer bills keep rising – as do system development charges, which are “twice what they were,” Nutsch said.
Other members of the airpark community said they don’t have strong pro-or-con feelings about the coming cement manufacturer, noting that the field where the paver production will take place is zoned “heavy industrial.” But discussions on Western Interlock’s move into the area have prompted frequent references to the city debt of nearly $40 million – and the presumed pressure the town is under to find new sources of revenue.
Dustin VanDoren, who works for Nutsch’s airport-based company, observed that “it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that.” In fact, Nutsch himself has referred to Independence as a city “on budgetary life support.”
Post-meeting reactions
One of the airpark residents who spoke at the hearing, Andy Duncan, said the outcome didn’t really surprise him. However, the lack of interaction over the project, together with the low amount of objective information did, he stressed.
Duncan thanked the city at the conclusion of the public hearing, singling out City Recorder Karin Johnson for exceptional help with questions that came from neighbors prior to the meeting.
However, in an interview afterward, Duncan said he believes some of the concerns brought up by members of the airpark community – truck-clogged traffic, dust emissions from production – should be mitigated. The developer’s explanations ranged from the observation that trucks would be arriving only intermittently and that manufacturing the pavers would involve wet cement not dry dust. Conditions added by the city also stated that the permit process required addressing the environmental issues that had been raised by the residents.
“I was very happy to see that,” Duncan said.
But other aspects remain unanswered, Duncan said. Noise levels, for example, were reported by representatives of Western Interlock as unlikely to be a problem due to the fact that the mechanical operation is to be housed in a special sound-buffering room surrounded by another building.
But the concept of decibel measurements as an enforcement requirement wasn’t part of the plan. The absence of objective standards was “frustrating,” Duncan said.
“I asked Mr. Pegg if I could have a tour or visit the Western Interlock site at Rickreall, and he said ‘No, absolutely not.’”
Pegg, who heads Western Interlock, indicated that efforts to meet community needs would be undertaken, according to a statement issued by the company after Pegg was queried about comments at the hearing.
“As a locally owned and operated, family-run business, we deeply value the communities that we live and work in,” the statement said. “Therefore, we have historically taken measures to reduce the potential for impact from our operations on the local community. Our manufacturing facility in Independence will be treated no differently. We are undertaking every effort to make sure our new facility off of Hoffman Road exceeds all applicable regulations.”
Citizen Involvement considerations
Interviews with some of those who viewed or attended the public hearing revealed that, for some, it was the first time they’d experienced one – and several said they appreciated the chair’s explanation, along with that of Commissioner Becky Jay, notifying them that the scope was limited only to the information that could be officially provided.
Commission Chair Sally Coen – who stepped in for the absent Commission Chair Corby Chappell, who was gone – made a point of saying that even the commissioners can find the procedural limits vexing.
“I, too, have been frustrated by this process, by wanting to know more,” Coen said. “But there is a process in place to learn that.”
In the weeks before the proposal arrives at the city council for final approval, permits and other milestones will have to be met, according to City Planning Manager Fred Evander.
Coen observed that it was “a pleasure to actually see community engagement” because often the chambers are nearly vacant, aside from the panel of commissioners.
“Thank you very much,” Coen said.
Later, Wright emphasized that the only action he saw taken by the city to facilitate “citizen involvement” – a stated goal – was to provide a “Notice of Public Hearing.”
“Involvement implies that citizens are included in a meaningful way,” Wright said.
Yet the city’s only formal “citizen involvement” effort was a two-week notification of a hearing, with a predetermined recommendation for approval before hearing any public comment, Wright stated.
He reiterated that he was grateful for the responsiveness by city staff who were contacted. However, “in my opinion, the formal process confuses informing citizens with actual ‘citizen involvement,’” Wright said.
What is the next step for residents? Duncan was asked that question, but he said he doesn’t know.
“My hope is that we can continue to work with the city on this,” he said.
Duncan acknowledged that he remains worried about the unresolved potential for heavy vibration, loud noise and air pollution that could arise, possibly damaging the quality of life for those who live in the homes across the street.
Note of disclosure: The author of this article, who owns Trammart News & Publishing, has a rental home at the eastern edge of the airpark. (Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.