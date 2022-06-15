Editor’s Note: Polk County Health Department conducts a bi-annual, unannounced inspection of licensed restaurants. The establishments receive an overall grade on food temperatures, food preparation practices, worker hygiene, dish washing and sanitizing and equipment and facility cleanliness. The restaurants are scored on a 100-point scale. They receive a 5-point deduction for priority violation and a 3-point deduction for priority foundation violations. Deductions are doubled if recorded on consecutive inspections. Restaurants are compliant if they receive a score of 70 or higher. They must be reinspected within 30 days if they receive a score below 70 or face closure or other administrative action. Restaurants display a placard by the entrance that indicate passing or failing their most recent inspection.
Azuls Taco House, 156 SE Mill St Dallas
Inspection Date: May 22
Score: 95 – Food-contact surfaces of equipment and utensils are not sanitized after cleaning.
North Dallas Grill & Sports Bar, 170 E Ellendale Dallas
Inspection Date: May 9
Score: 95 – Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures.
Dry Town Tap Station, 180 Main Street Monmouth
Inspection Date: May 6
Score: 95 - A handwashing sink is not accessible for employee use at all times, is used for purposes other than handwashing or is not operated properly.
Brooks & Terry Espresso, 303 N Main St Independence
Inspection Date: May 6
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
On Any Sundae, 1124 Edgewater NW, West Salem
Inspection Date: April 28
Score: 95 – Potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures; in-use dispensing utensils are not properly stored.
Grain Station Brew Works, 220 N Pacific Hwy Monmouth
Inspection Date: May 2
Score: 90 – Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination; refrigerated, ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food has not been consumed within the required time period or is not properly date-marked.
Crush Wine Bar and Tasting Room, 105 E Main Street, Monmouth
Inspection Date: April 29
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
The Press – WOU, 345 N Monmouth Ave. – Library, Monmouth
Inspection Date: April 29
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Dorm Food – WOU, 345 N Monmouth Ave., Monmouth
Inspection Date: April 29
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
The Donut Bar, 191 N Monmouth Avenue Monmouth
Inspection Date: April 29
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Mira Mar Mexican Restaurant, 119 E Ellendale Dallas
Inspection Date: April 27
Score: 95 - Cooked potentially hazardous food is improperly cooled; food is not stored to prevent contamination.
Elks Lodge, 289 S Main St Independence
Inspection Date: April 26
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Ixtapa Dallas Inc., 1320 SW Fairview Ave Dallas
Inspection Date: April 19
Score: 90 - Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination; potentially hazardous food is not maintained at proper hot or cold holding temperatures.
Carl’s Jr., 131 N Pacific Highway Monmouth
Inspection Date: April 25
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Dutch Bros Coffee, 525 NW Wallace Road Salem
Inspection Date: April 22
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
The Valkyrie, 301 S Main Street Independence
Inspection Date: April 22
Score: 95 – Food is in contact with surfaces of equipment and utensils that are not properly cleaned and sanitized.
Burger King, 1120 Wallace Road NW, West Salem
Inspection Date: April 22
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Burger King, 434 E Ellendale Ave., Dallas
Inspection Date: April 22
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Karma Coffee Bar and Bakery, 1062 Main Street Dallas
Inspection Date: April 20
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Tonys Place, 127 Court St Dallas
Inspection Date: April 19
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Handzy Food LLC, 154 S Main St., Independence
Inspection Date: April 15
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Indy Commons, 154 S Main Street Independence
Inspection Date: April 15
Score: 92 – Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination; ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked.
Grazing Fields Charcuterie LLC, 154 S Main Street Independence
Inspection Date: April 15
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Chef Andre, 154 S Main St., Independence
Inspection Date: April 15
Score: 92 – Raw or ready-to eat food is not properly protected from cross contamination; ready-to-eat food is not properly date-marked.
Brew Coffee & Taphouse II, 1320 Edgewater Street Salem
Inspection Date: April 13
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Two Wolves Taproom, 171 SW Court St Dallas
Inspection Date: April 12
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Well Within Nutrition, 141 SW Court St. Dallas
Inspection Date: April 6
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Figaro’s Pizza Independence, 1321 Monmouth Street Independence
Inspection Date: April 6
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Independence Cinema LLC, 450 S 2nd St., Independence
Inspection Date: April 4
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
Oak Knoll Golf Club, 6335 Hwy 22 Independence
Inspection Date: April 1
Score: 100 – No priority violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.